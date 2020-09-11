Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

NBC’s 2020 NFL Kickoff Game Loses 16% of Last Year’s Audience, Per Earliest-Available Nielsen Numbers

by and | September 11, 2020 @ 8:49 AM

These preliminary ratings for Chiefs-Texans are not time-zone adjusted — final figures will be out this afternoon

Football is back — but perhaps not in as big a way as you might imagine.

Thursday’s 2020 NFL Kickoff Game on NBC shed 16% of the regular-season start’s audience from 2019, according to the earliest-available Nielsen numbers. The below ratings are subject to significant adjustment when time zones are properly accounted for. We’ll get those numbers later today.

Still, NBC easily won the night with the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans game, which was up against the “Holey Moley” Season 2 finale on ABC and new episodes of CBS’ “Big Brother” and “Love Island.”

NBC was first in ratings with a 5.2 rating/29 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 16.4 million, according to preliminary numbers, which include both the 2020 NFL Kickoff Game and its pre-show.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.6/3 and in viewers with 2.5 million. At 8 p.m., “Big Brother” earned a 1.0/6 and 3.9 million viewers. “Love Island” at 9 got a 0.4/2 and 1.7 million viewers. A drama repeat followed.

Univision was third in ratings with a 0.4/2 and fourth in viewers with 1.3 million.

ABC, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3 rating. ABC had a 2 share and was third in total viewers with 2.1 million. Fox, which aired only reruns, received a 1 share and was fifth in viewers with 1.14 million. Telemundo got a 2 share and was sixth in total viewers with 1.11 million.

For ABC, the “Holey Moley” Season 2 finale at 8 received a 0.4/2 and 2.9 million viewers. At 9, Part 1 of the “Holey Moley” special “Unhinged” managed a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million viewers. At 10, ABC News’  “Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story with Robin Roberts” ended the night with a 0.3/1 and 1.7 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 752,000. At 8, a new episode of “Mysteries Decoded” settled for a 0.1/1 and 821,000 viewers. Back-to-back reruns of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” followed.

How 21 Movies and TV Shows Portrayed 9/11 (Photos)

  • New York Remembers Victims Of September 11 9/11 movie film
  • Comedy Central
  • West Wing NBC
  • Law and Order NBC
  • Fox
  • Third Watch NBC
  • 25th Hour Disney
  • Rescue Me FX
  • Tiger Cruise Disney Channel
  • United 93 Universal
  • World Trade Center Paramount
  • Reign Over Me Sony
  • Postal Vivendi
  • Harold Kumar Guantanamo New Line
  • Fox
  • Julie and Julia Sony
  • Remember Me Summit
  • Sony
  • Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close Warner Bros
  • Showtime
  • reluctant fundamentalist
  • Charlie Sheen 9/11 movie
1 of 22

From “United 93” to special episodes of “The West Wing” and “Law & Order,” here’s how Hollywood has portrayed the terrorist attacks on screen

Friday marks 19 years since 9/11, and Hollywood has struggled all that time with how to address it. Here's how 21 films and TV shows tried to tell stories tied to Sept. 11, 2001.

View In Gallery

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

