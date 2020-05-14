NFL Players DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar Wanted in Florida on Armed Robbery Charges

Arrest warrant issued Thursday in Miramar, Florida

| May 14, 2020 @ 9:52 PM

Arrest warrants stemming from an armed robbery investigation have been issued for NFL cornerbacks DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar in Miramar, Florida, the city’s police department announced Thursday.

Baker, a first year NFL player for the New York Giants, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a Firearm and four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, Miramar police said. Dunbar, who plays for the Seattle Seahawks, has been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

In the warrant, which has been posted online, police accuse Baker and Dunbar of robbing four unnamed individual of money and a watch during a party held at a residence in the south Florida city at late Wednesday night. Police say an argument broke out over a gambling session two days prior in which Baker and Dunbar lost around $70,000 dollars. As the argument escalated, both men brandished semi automatic firearms and Baker specifically threatened at least one person with his gun, police say.

The waarrant also includes accounts from witnesses who say they did not see Baker with a weapon. The Giants organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap, but in a statement provided to ESPN, a representative said “We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time.”

In a statement also provided to ESPN, a Seahawks representative said the organization is “aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities.” The team did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

