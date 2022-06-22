Former NFL superstar and Fox Sports sideline analyst Tony Siragusa, known as “The Goose,” has died, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti confirmed Wednesday via the team’s official Twitter account. He was 55.

Siragusa played in the NFL for 12 years. His professional career began in 1990, when he was picked up as a free agent rookie by the Indianapolis Colts. After becoming a full player in 1992, he eventually moved on to the Baltimore Ravens in 1997. He would go on to play a key role in the team that won Super Bowl XXXV, defeating the New York Giants 34-7.

Siragusa finished his career with 404 tackles, 22 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Following his retirement in 2001, Siragusa served as a sideline reporter and analyst with Fox Sports for another 12 years. Additionally, he co-hosted the DIY Network home renovation show “Man Caves” with contractor Jason Cameron for 12 seasons.

Though no cause of death was revealed, Bisciotti wrote that he was “stunned and heartbroken” about Siragusa’s “sudden passing.”

“He was a special person and clearly one of the most popular players in Ravens history,” the statement continued. “Tony’s larger-than-life personality made an enormous impact on our organization and throughout the Baltimore community. On the football field, Goose was a difference-maker who contributed immeasurably to the success of many great Ravens defenses, including the record-setting 2000 Super Bowl team.”

This is a tremendously sad day for the Baltimore Ravens. pic.twitter.com/dbXDb5Ns76 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 22, 2022

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay also tweeted about his passing, writing, “The Goose squeezed 200 fun loving years into 55!!” he wrote. “He was one of the most physically strongest players I have ever seen in 50 years.”

The Goose squeezed 200 fun loving years into 55!! He was one of the most physically strongest players I have ever seen in 50 years💪🏼🏈 In Greece,they would ask 1 question at the end of one’s life; Did He Have Passion? In Tony’s case..Yes He Did!!💪🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️ — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) June 22, 2022

Born in 1967 in Kenilworth, New Jersey, Siragusa wrestled and played football in high school before playing at the University of Pittsburgh for head coach Mike Gottfried. He is survived by his wife Kathy Giacalone, whom he married in 1995, and children Samantha Rose, Ava and Anthony Siragusa.

Many former teammates, players and admirers shared their memories of Siragusa on social media. Longtime Ravens broadcaster Gerry Sandusky called Siragusa “a legend who brought so joy and impact to the field” and said that his death was “tough to wrap your head around.”

This is one of the saddest days in Ravens history. The deaths of Jaylen Ferguson and Tony Siragusa on the same day leaves every Ravens fan stunned. A player so young with potential, and a legend who brought so joy and impact to the field. Gone. Tough to wrap your head around. — Gerry Sandusky (@GerrySandusky) June 22, 2022

The NFL family mourns the loss of the great Tony "Goose" Siragusa. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/pe53Nz24be — NFL (@NFL) June 22, 2022

The Jimmy’s Family is devastated by Tony Siragusa’s death. We extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones.



Goose’s larger-than-life personality and unrivalled sense of humor made him a legend in Charm City! May his memory be eternal. pic.twitter.com/dDnDj5HHOY — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) June 22, 2022

My dad has called Tony Siragusa a friend for 20+ years. My brother and I first met him in 2003 when he gave us the chance to act in a Halloween segment for The NFL Show. I’ll never forget it. RIP Goose 💔 I’m shocked & heartbroken for his family. Please keep them in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/ywr7PL6PYD — Julia Palazzo (@JuliaPalazzoTV) June 22, 2022

RIP Tony Siragusa. Big player. Bigger personality. He'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/JHmW78x7No — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 22, 2022

Well before social media and “building your brand,” Tony Siragusa used Super Bowl XXXV to become a media star. He leveraged his wild persona to become a broadcaster, actor and pitchman. He even landed on The Sopranos. He was so savvy and such a character. RIP Goose. pic.twitter.com/YqUKRDMMY9 — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) June 22, 2022