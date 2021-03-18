Most expensive CryptoPunks

CryptoPunks / Larva Labs

Beeple’s $69.3 Million Collage and 14 Other Pricey NFTs Dominating the Market

by | March 18, 2021 @ 11:58 AM

Beeple’s “Everydays: The First 5000 Days” is now the third most expensive artwork sold by a living artist

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are taking the art and tech worlds by storm — and some of the top works are raking in sales prices rivaling established living artists like Jeff Koons and David Hockney.

Last week, an NFT by the digital artist Beeple, “Everydays: The First 5000 Days,” sold for a record $69.3 million and is now the third highest-valued artwork sold by a living artist. Meanwhile, characters from Larva Labs’ CryptoPunks NFT collective — a set of 10,000 unique characters, known as Punks, created by a pixel-art character generator and tied to the Ethereum blockchain — have dominated the list of highest-selling NFTs under Beeple’s work, with the top-selling Punk recently going for nearly $8 million.

Become a member to read more.
J. Clara Chan

J. Clara Chan

Media and politics reporter • jclara.chan@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jclarachan

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Grammys Salute to the Sounds of Change

‘Grammys Salute to the Sounds of Change’ Ratings Are Not Music to CBS’ Ears

Too Many Superheroes? How Streaming Hopes to Avoid Franchise Fatigue
Second City Happy Hour Cast

Inside Comedy Club Second City’s New Chapter With Zelnick Media Capital
peggy rajski lmu

Peggy Rajski Sacked as Dean of Loyola Marymount Film School After Less Than 3 Years (Exclusive)
Holmes Family Effect Mike Holmes

‘Holmes Family Effect’ Premiere Has a Negative Effect on Fox’s Ratings

Behind Vuulr’s Mission to Connect Buyers and Sellers of Content Rights Online (Exclusive)
Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Legacy Media Stocks Are Booming Amid Streaming Push

WTF are NFTs? Behind the Digital Asset Endorsed by Jack Dorsey and the NBA
Rege-Jean Page Queen & Slim Girls Trip Tiffany Haddish

HFPA Rejected Press Conferences for Black-Led Projects Like ‘Bridgerton,’ Insiders Say (Exclusive)
The Bachelor

Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Finale Finds Some Love, but ‘The Voice’ Finds a Bigger Audience
Music Documentaries Billie Eilish Charli XCX Tom Petty Bee Gees

From Billie Eilish to the Bee Gees: Why Music Documentaries Are Booming