nft non-fungible token

Photo: Getty Images

NFT Market Surges 2,100% to $2 Billion in Q1 Sales

by | April 13, 2021 @ 9:06 AM

There were twice as many NFT buyers as sellers during the first three months of 2021

More than $2 billion was spent on non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, during the first quarter of 2021 — representing an increase of about 2,100% from Q4 2020 — according to a new report NonFungible.com.

The NFT market’s big Q1 comes after $93 million worth of NFTs were sold between October and December of last year.

Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

