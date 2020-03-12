NHL Suspends Season Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

One day after the National Basketball Association suspended the current season to prevent spreading coronavirus, the National Hockey League has halted its season. The suspension will begin immediately.

“In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing today that it will pause the 2019-20 season beginning with tonight’s games,” said the league in a statement. “The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures. However, following last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus – and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point – it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.”

The league’s statement continued: “We will continue to monitor all the appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the NHL community to take all reasonable precautions – including by self-quarantine, where appropriate. Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup. Until then, we thank NHL fans for your patience and hope you stay healthy.”

Also Read: All the TV Productions Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

The current season would originally have ended on April 4, with playoffs continuing until the Stanley Cup finals in June. No date for rescheduled games has been set.

On Wednesday night, the NBA put a halt to the current season indefinitely after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus. A second player was reported to have tested positive on Thursday. Also on Thursday, the MLS suspended its own season for the next 30 days and NASCAR and the PGA Tour said they would hold their events without any fans in attendance. The World Figure Skating Championships that were set for March 16 in Montreal have also been canceled.

Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training games starting on Friday and delay the start to its regular season.

In college basketball, all major conference tournaments were canceled on Thursday, leading many to believe the NCAA will cancel its March Madness tournament. On Wednesday, the NCAA said it would hold the tournament without allowing fans into arenas.

The coronavirus, which has sickened more than 129,000 around the world and killed more than 4,700 people, was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization Wednesday. In the U.S., confirmed cases have topped 1,000 people.

During a congressional hearing Wednesday, Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, advised that sporting events should ban fans while the disease spreads. “We would recommend that there not be large crowds,” Fauci said . “If that means not having any people in the audience when the NBA plays, so be it. But as a public health official, anything that has large crowds is something that would give a risk to spread.”