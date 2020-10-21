Go Pro Today

Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Gets August 2021 Release Date

Last month, the film was moved from its original date this October to an unset date next year

| October 21, 2020 @ 10:00 AM
CANDYMAN Trailer Yahya Abdul Mateen II Jordan Peele

Universal Pictures/MGM

Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” will now open on Aug. 27, 2021, after having been previously moved to an unset date next year.

Originally, it was set to open on June 12 and then was moved to Oct. 16, but soon, it became clear that a theatrical release on that date was not possible either — film distribution has suffered due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and DaCosta wrote the screenplay for the sequel of the 1992 film. Ian Cooper, Rosenfeld and Peele produce.

Peele frames the story of the supernatural killer with a hook for a hand named Candyman as a demon that has haunted Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood for decades. But in the present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.

It’s only when Anthony’s artwork of the legend unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

Tony Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams are reprising their roles from the original film, with Colman Domingo and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett also starring.

Currently opening on Aug. 27, 2021 is the documentary “The Beatles: Get Back.” The week before, Ryan Reynolds’ “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” is set for release.

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

