Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” will now open on Aug. 27, 2021, after having been previously moved to an unset date next year.

Originally, it was set to open on June 12 and then was moved to Oct. 16, but soon, it became clear that a theatrical release on that date was not possible either — film distribution has suffered due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and DaCosta wrote the screenplay for the sequel of the 1992 film. Ian Cooper, Rosenfeld and Peele produce.

Peele frames the story of the supernatural killer with a hook for a hand named Candyman as a demon that has haunted Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood for decades. But in the present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.

It’s only when Anthony’s artwork of the legend unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

Tony Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams are reprising their roles from the original film, with Colman Domingo and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett also starring.

Currently opening on Aug. 27, 2021 is the documentary “The Beatles: Get Back.” The week before, Ryan Reynolds’ “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” is set for release.