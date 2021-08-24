Niall Horan Jokes His Fans Are Called ‘Horan Dogs’ on ‘Kimmel’ (Video)

Singer-songwriter Niall Horan guest-hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday, and during his opening monologue the One Direction member came up with a pretty funny name for his fans that had us laughing out loud at the absurdity.

So during his monologue, Horan talked about his fans, who he said (of course) are the best in the world. But there’s a problem he identified” “They don’t have an official name for themselves just yet.”

“There’s a few in the mix,” Horan continued. “Some of you may know: ‘Niall Nation.’ There’s some favorites. We got the ‘Niallers.’ But tonight- but tonight we’re gonna settle this once and for all.”

So what did he come up with? “From now on, my fans will be called…The Horan Dogs. There you have it. Yea, anyone who loves my music is a total Horan Dog.”

You know what? That’s pretty good. We’ll roll with it. The monologue had some other fun bits too, including a profanity laden moment where he talked about how his fans reacted to his hosting “Kimmel,” and also joked with “Kimmel” sidekick Guillermo about being in a band together called Una Direción. Guillermo also stole the show by declaring himself “A BIG HORN DOG.”

And later on, Horan went golfing with The Jonas Brothers. Fun stuff, and you can watch the whole monologue above.