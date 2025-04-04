‘The White Lotus’ Star Aimee Lou Wood Reveals the Nicest Late Night Host – to His Face | Video

If you’ve ever wondered who the “nicest” late night host is, “The White Lotus” star Aimee Lou Wood has an answer for you — and she made sure to tell the man himself, too.

Stopping by “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Thursday, ahead of this weekend’s Season 3 finale of her HBO series, Wood took the stage excitedly and immediately told Meyers that he has a pretty sterling reputation.

“I’m so happy I’m here! You’re the nicest one,” she said. “That’s what everyone says.”

At that, the NBC host got bashful, asking if that’s really the word outside the studio.

“The word on the street. Yeah, you’ve got a glowing reputation, Seth!” Wood reassured him. “You really do.”

Of course, Meyers then immediately worried that he would ruin that with the actress over the course of their interview, with the pair jokingly crossing their fingers that he could hold it together.

Naturally, he did, and the interview even turned into an astrology reading for Meyers as, just like her “White Lotus” character, Wood is extremely into star signs and interpreting them. Apparently, Meyers is a Capricorn sun, and Wood suspected that might have something to do with his reputation.

“It’s actually the father of the zodiac, which might explain why everyone feels so safe and comforted around you,” she explained.

You can watch Meyers’ full interview with Wood in the video above.

“The White Lotus” Season 3 finale airs Sunday, April 6, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.