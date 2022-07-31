We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Hollywood Remembers Nichelle Nichols as ‘Ground-Breaker’ Who Showed ‘the Extraordinary Power of Black Women’

”She was a trailblazer who navigated a very challenging trail with grit, grace, and a gorgeous fire we are not likely to see again,“ fellow ”Star Trek“ actress Kate Mulgrew said

| July 31, 2022 @ 2:36 PM
Nichelle Nichols star trek

The death of “Star Trek” legend Nichelle Nichols Sunday opened the flood gates of mourners who remembered her not only for her cosmic contribution to the entertainment industry as one of the first Black women featured in a major TV series, but also for the warmth and generosity of her soul.

George Takei, who worked alongside her on the Enterprise bridge during the 1966-1969 run of the original “Star Trek,” was grief-stricken by the news, writing, “my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend.”

Fellow “Star Trek” actress, Kate Mulgrew — who appeared on “Star Trek: Voyager” — called Nichols a “trailblazer” whose “grit, grace, and a gorgeous fire we are not likely to see again.”

Others in the “Star Trek” universe also expressed their sympathies, like Jeri Ryan (“Star Trek: Voyager,” “Star Trek: Picard”) and Marina Sirtis (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”), who said Nichols “led the way and opened the door for the rest of us who followed in your wake.”

Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ Dies at 89
Also Read:
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ Dies at 89

Here are more reactions:

Pat Carroll, TV and Stage Actress and Voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Dies at 95
Also Read:
Pat Carroll, TV and Stage Actress and Voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Dies at 95

Please fill out this field.

SIGN UP