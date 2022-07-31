The death of “Star Trek” legend Nichelle Nichols Sunday opened the flood gates of mourners who remembered her not only for her cosmic contribution to the entertainment industry as one of the first Black women featured in a major TV series, but also for the warmth and generosity of her soul.

George Takei, who worked alongside her on the Enterprise bridge during the 1966-1969 run of the original “Star Trek,” was grief-stricken by the news, writing, “my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend.”

Fellow “Star Trek” actress, Kate Mulgrew — who appeared on “Star Trek: Voyager” — called Nichols a “trailblazer” whose “grit, grace, and a gorgeous fire we are not likely to see again.”

Others in the “Star Trek” universe also expressed their sympathies, like Jeri Ryan (“Star Trek: Voyager,” “Star Trek: Picard”) and Marina Sirtis (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”), who said Nichols “led the way and opened the door for the rest of us who followed in your wake.”

We lived long and prospered together. pic.twitter.com/MgLjOeZ98X — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2022

Nichelle Nichols was The First. She was a trailblazer who navigated a very challenging trail with grit, grace, and a gorgeous fire we are not likely to see again.



May she Rest In Peace. #NichelleNichols pic.twitter.com/DONSz6IV2b — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) July 31, 2022

A legend. An icon. A star. Rest In Peace, Nichelle Nichols. https://t.co/ej7akGLg2O — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) July 31, 2022

RIP to a true legend. Her legacy will live forever.#NichelleNichols — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) July 31, 2022

My love for the original Star Trek is profound. Nichelle Nichols was a ground-breaker and a glorious ambassador for her show, her role and science all her life. And a truly lovely person. May she have a wonderful adventure to the final frontier.#ripnichellenichols — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 31, 2022

Many actors become stars, but few stars can move a nation. Nichelle Nichols showed us the extraordinary power of Black women and paved the way for a better future for all women in media. Thank you, Nichelle. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/KhUf4YM6pX — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 31, 2022

A remarkable woman in a remarkable role. Nichelle, you will be deeply missed. Sending much love and respect. pic.twitter.com/ZRnMblXx0Z — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) July 31, 2022

One of my most treasured photos – Godspeed to Nichelle Nichols, champion, warrior and tremendous actor. Her kindness and bravery lit the path for many. May she forever dwell among the stars. #RIPNichelle #Uhura pic.twitter.com/nFXHif8HEC — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 31, 2022

Nichelle Nichols, who played Lieutenant Uhura on the original STAR TREK series–and broke new ground–has passed away at 89. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 31, 2022

RIP @NichelleIsUhura. You led the way and opened the door for the rest of us who followed in your wake. We will be forever grateful. My heart is broken💔😢 — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) July 31, 2022

RIP #nichellenichols You were a beautiful pioneer on Earth as you were in space. xo ✨ pic.twitter.com/qhZ5tujAXs — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) July 31, 2022

Before Scotty beamed up , Before Spock threw Vulcan signs, Before Kirk told Sulu take it to Warp Factor 9 .. Sis Uhura.. Nichelle Nichols was gonna have that hair tight , skirt right and earrings dangling BEFORE she was dealing with outer space.. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/bWPR3LJwTQ — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) July 31, 2022

Today we remember Nichelle Nichols. She starred as Lieutenant Uhura on "Star Trek" wearing this uniform now in our @NMAAHC, making history for African American women in TV and film. Nichols also volunteered to recruit women and people of color for NASA. #BecauseOfHerStory pic.twitter.com/fZZqfGlomz — Smithsonian (@smithsonian) July 31, 2022

Nichelle Nichols, who played Uhura in ‘Star Trek’ franchise, dies at 89:



Her role as the communications chief Uhura in the original “Star Trek” franchise in the 1960s helped break ground on TV by showing a Black woman in a position of authority. https://t.co/o6JINeqpu3 — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) July 31, 2022

Nichelle Nichols made generations feel seen and represented…in the future…and the present.



Live long and prosper to a legend 🖖 pic.twitter.com/TBjRNOavyF — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) July 31, 2022

Rest in power, 👸🏽 🙏🏼 Thank you for your extraordinary contribution, your enormous talent, and your bravery beyond measure 💔 #NichelleNichols #OGUhura #Pioneer #Badass



Gracias por tu extraordinaria contribución, tu enorme talento, y tu valentía 💪🏾 descansa en paz 👑 pic.twitter.com/uAkSkRnvAE — Katie Barberi (@katiebarberi) July 31, 2022

While I never had the chance to meet Nichelle Nichols, it meant the world to me to be able to write a story for Star Trek: Year Five where Uhura is the hero, saving the day with her expertise and empathy.



Rest in peace, Ms. Nichols. Thank you so much for everything. 🖖🖖🖖 pic.twitter.com/WiZeolroEt — Jody Houser ✒️🗯️🎲 (@Jody_Houser) July 31, 2022