It’s hard to find love during a global pandemic that is forcing people to stay away from each other. Just ask Nicholas Braun.

The “Succession” star dropped what may be the first COVID-19 inspired love song on Wednesday, titled “Antibodies (Do You Have the).” We won’t spoil the song for you, so you’ll just have to watch it in the player above.

Braun said the song was inspired by his own foray into pandemic-era dating.

“My friends are a couple and they’ve been together for years, but I was back there sort of being like, ‘Man, I wish I had somebody right now to go through this with,'” Braun told Rolling Stone. “And so this girl and I were talking and we were like, ‘Maybe we should go meet up and go for a walk — with bandanas on.’ So I went on this quarantine date; it sort of felt secret because I didn’t want my friends to know. And I guess the combination of paranoia and romance is what the song is about.”

Braun teased in May he was writing a pandemic-inspired song and even took to Instagram to ask his followers to contribute verses. A portion of proceeds from the song will go to Cope and Partners in Health.

