Nick Cannon Issues New Apology for Anti-Semitic Comments: ‘I Feel Ashamed’

Nick Cannon has issued a new apology following criticism over anti-semitic comments he made during a recent episode of his podcast.

“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” Cannon began a Twitter thread Wednesday night.

He continued: “They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed.”

“While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement.”

“I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me.”

“I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education–I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward.”

Soon after his apology, Fox television announced it would continue to work with Cannon on “The Masked Singer.” Read more about that here.

During a June episode of his podcast series “Cannon’s Class,” Cannon interviewed former Public Enemy member Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin — who himself was fired from the group for making anti-Semitic comments in a 1989 interview. The conversation repeatedly referenced fringe conspiracy theories about Jewish people controlling banking as well as major media companies.

Griffin also defended his past remarks that Jews were responsible for “the majority of wickedness that goes on across the globe,” saying, “I’m hated now because I told the truth.”

Cannon replied, “You’re speaking facts. There’s no reason to be scared of anything when you’re speaking the truth.” Cannon also said Black people are the “true Hebrews” and praised Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has a long history of making anti-Semitic remarks.

In response, on Tuesday ViacomCBS terminated its relationship with Cannon. Cannon subsequently demanded an apology from the company and accused ViacomCBS execs of ignoring attempts to talk the matter out. ViacomCBS denies that Cannon did so.

