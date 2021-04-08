Nick Cannon to Return as ‘The Masked Singer’ Host Next Week

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer.”)

Niecy Nash’s time as “The Masked Singer” guest host has come to an end, with Nick Cannon set to return to his usual gig next week after missing the first chunk of Season 5 while recuperating from COVID-19. And Nash is the one who had the pleasure of revealing Cannon’s big return on last night’s episode in the most over-the-top way.

During the hour, which was the Group B finals round, contestants Crab, Black Swan, Piglet and Chameleon all performed in hopes of landing a slot in Season 5’s Super Eight. Once they were done, Nash brought another “Wildcard” contestant into the mix: the Bulldog. He performed and wowed the judges with his rendition of New Edition’s “Candy Girl.” He was also obsessed with Nash, giving her tons of compliments while still under the mask.

When it came time for judges Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger, along with the at-home audience, to vote off the worst performer of the night, their votes were tallied but never revealed. That’s because Nash stepped in to say that for the first time in the history of “The Masked Singer,” the host would decide who gets eliminated. She picked the Bulldog, and as soon as he was unmasked, we knew why.

The Bulldog was Nick Cannon.

Once Nash let the dog out, Cannon thanked her profusely for filling in for him and told his very shocked co-workers (seriously, they were way off in their guesses) that he’d be back as their emcee on next Wednesday’s episode.

That hour will act as the Group A finals, with Orca, Russian Doll, Seashell and Robopine (f.k.a. Porcupine) taking the stage.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.