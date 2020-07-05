Nick Cordero Remembered by Zach Braff, Bradley Whitford and More: ‘This Is Just Crushing’

The Broadway star passed away Sunday morning after a three-month fight with COVID-19

| July 5, 2020 @ 8:01 PM Last Updated: July 5, 2020 @ 8:22 PM
Zach Braff and Nick Cordero in 2019 (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Rock of Ages Hollywood)

Broadway star Nick Cordero’s death, after a three-month battle with COVID-19. touched off a wave of condolences from coast to coast for his wife Amanda Kloots and their baby boy Elvis, and a plea for everyone to wear a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

As Bradley Whitford put it, “It has the power to prevent unspeakable suffering and sorrow.”

Here is just a small sprinkling of the tributes coming in.

