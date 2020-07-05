Broadway star Nick Cordero’s death, after a three-month battle with COVID-19. touched off a wave of condolences from coast to coast for his wife Amanda Kloots and their baby boy Elvis, and a plea for everyone to wear a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

As Bradley Whitford put it, “It has the power to prevent unspeakable suffering and sorrow.”

Here is just a small sprinkling of the tributes coming in.

We lost one of the great ones today. My Friend Nick Cordero has passed on. He was a great father, husband and an incredible talent. We all must do something to keep his memory alive. #nickcordero @iamNickCordero… https://t.co/v2E42jcQqo — Chazz Palminteri (@chazzpalminteri) July 6, 2020

Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his mother and wife by his side. I can honesty tell you I have never met a kinder human being. Don’t believe that Covid only claims the elderly and infirm.

I am so grateful for the time we had. “We’ll catch up some other time.” pic.twitter.com/Oq2a8QsIyH — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 6, 2020

This just breaks my heart. #NickCordero was so talented and the love and faith of his wife was so inspiring. Please pray for her and their one year old son and then listen to the great talent we lost: #OneOfTheGreatOnes ????https://t.co/ZqCpUAlaUF https://t.co/SQ4Dh0BjmA — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 6, 2020

So sad to hear this. Every interaction I had with him was a loving one. #NickCordero https://t.co/mIiO47ZAvU — Joshua Henry (@joshuahenry20) July 6, 2020

Horror. Love to the Cordero family. Please wear a mask. It has the power to prevent unspeakable suffering and sorrow. Rest In Peace Nick Cordero. https://t.co/GvGAuRaTGV — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) July 6, 2020

RIP Nick Cordero ????????????

Sending love to Amanda and Elvis — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) July 6, 2020

my ???? is broken over the loss of my friend Nick Cordero. As soon as I met him I knew God placed him in my life for a reason: He showed me such love, leadership through kindness, strength during difficult times, a true appreciation of life no matter what… https://t.co/0JzrKsKto1 pic.twitter.com/dLYxdmp4vz — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) July 6, 2020

????????????Amanda Kloots’ husband, Nick Cordero,41 passed away this from COVID-19 complications. I’ve been following this story since the beginning (13 weeks)

Watching Amanda rally so hard with positivity, music and love always with a smile on her face. This is just crushing???????????? RIH pic.twitter.com/8Abdab7BGm — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) July 6, 2020

I will miss you. You were a wonderful man. A wonderful husband. The happiest dad I knew. A good friend to me. My love & prayers go out to your family #NickCordero — james m. iglehart (@jamesmiglehart) July 6, 2020

Link regarding Nick Cordero is no longer working so I have decided to delete post until more is revealed. I apologize and will continue to pray. ???????? — Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) July 5, 2020

This is beyond devastating. Sending love and light to his warrior wife Amanda, their baby boy Elvis, and all those who loved him and fought for him. #RIPNickCordero https://t.co/A7ynJPbvDZ — Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) July 6, 2020

We are so sad to loose our friend and Bronx Tale family member. He fought this virus with all his might. Our love and prayers to Nick's wife Amanda and his son Elvis. #RIP dear #NickCordero and keep everyone dancing! https://t.co/7O94hLgBRn — jane rosenthal (@janetribeca) July 6, 2020

So heartbroken to hear this . All love & light & deepest condolences to @amandakloots & Elvis & family. Holding #NickCordero & his large circle of dear ones in my heart & highest thoughts.???????????????? https://t.co/ow6Qq47JxW — Donna Murphy (@DMurphyOfficial) July 6, 2020