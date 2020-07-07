The GoFundMe page set up to support Broadway actor Nick Cordero and his family has reached nearly $1 million in donations in the days after Cordero died from complications of coronavirus.

The fundraiser was set up in April to support Cordero, wife Amanda Kloots and their son Elvis after Cordero, 41, contracted coronavirus at the end of March and was hospitalized. The fundraiser initially set a goal of $400,000. But late Tuesday, it had reached over $965,000.

Cordero, who died on Sunday, was a Tony Award-nominated actor who starred in such Broadway hits as “Rock of Ages,” “Waitress” and “A Bronx Tale: A Musical.”

“God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth,” Kloots wrote in an Instagram post Sunday night. “I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

Cordero spent over three months in the hospital at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after showing symptoms of COVID-19. Kloots, who posted regular updates on his health, said one of Cordero’s legs had to be amputated after a life support machine and blood thinners caused complications with the limb. He was also placed into a medically induced coma and given a temporary pacemaker to keep his heart rate steady. This past Thursday, she told “CBS This Morning’s” Gayle King that their “ultimate, ultimate goal” was that he would be a candidate for a double lung transplant.

In addition to his work on stage, Cordero had small roles in films like Zach Braff’s 2017 comedy remake “Going in Style” and on shows like “Blue Bloods” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”