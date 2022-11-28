Nick Holly, Literary Agent and Co-Creator of ABC Comedy Series ‘Sons & Daughters,’ Dies at 51 

Nick Holly, who worked in the entertainment industry as a writer, producer and literary agent and manager, has died at the age of 51, according to multiple media reports. Holly died Nov. 21 at his home in Santa Monica after battling lung cancer.

Known as the co-creator of the ABC comedy series “Sons & Daughters,” Holly began his career at CAA as a mailroom employee. From there, he moved on to become an agent at Buchwald and then launched his management company Epiphany Alliance.

His resume includes writing for the YouTube animated series “The LeBrons” and executive producing the film “The Weekend.” He joined forces with his client Fred Goss to create “Sons and Daughters,” a half-hour comedy about a complicated family and their daily challenges. The series was produced by Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video.

Holly, who originally hails from Geneva, New York, managed popular writers including Larry O’Keefe and Matthew Flanagan. He leaves behind his mother, Michael Holly; stepfather, Keith Moxey; sister, Lauren Holly and his girlfriend, Amy Shapiro.

His sister Lauren, one of the stars of “NCIS” on CBS, also confirmed her brother’s death, which was first reported by Variety.