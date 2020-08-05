Nick Khan, CAA’s (Creative Artists Agency) co-head of television, is leaving the agency to become WWE’s president and chief revenue officer. Khan will report directly to Vince McMahon.

“Nick is a seasoned media executive with a deep understanding of our business and a proven track record of generating significant value for sports and entertainment properties,” McMahon said in a statement on Wednesday. “While representing WWE at CAA, he was instrumental in transforming our business model by securing domestic media rights increases of 3.6x over our previous agreements. Nick’s management style and personal demeanor are perfect for WWE’s entrepreneurial culture, and he will fit right in with our exceptional management team.”

Earlier this year, McMahon fired company co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson.

“I am very much looking forward to expanding my relationship with Vince McMahon and the entire team at WWE, and becoming a full-time member of the WWE family,” Khan said. “It’s rare to have an opportunity to work at a company that is not only legendary in what it has already accomplished, but also uniquely poised to enter into an unprecedented phase of growth and expansion across all lines of business. Our collective industry experience will enable us to extract maximum value across the portfolio globally while driving long-term shareholder value.”

Khan paused practicing law to launch ICM Partners’ ( International Creative Management) sports media department in 2006. In 2012, he moved over to CAA.

At CAA, Khan represented broadcast channels, WWE, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and Top Rank Boxing.

Fans of professional wrestling who may not be familiar with Khan’s work at the talent agencies may be wondering if he has any relation to Tony Khan, the founder, co-owner, president, and CEO of WWE competitor All Elite Wrestling (AEW). They do not.

However, Nick Khan is the brother of TV writer and producer Nahnatchka Khan (“Fresh Off the Boat”). Her wrestling connection? She created “Young Rock,” the upcoming NBC series chronicling the formative years of WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Tony Khan is the son of Jacksonville Jaguars billionaire owner Shahid Khan.