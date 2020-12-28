Nick McGlashan, ‘Deadliest Catch’ Deck Boss, Dies at 33

Nick McGlashan, a seventh-generation fisherman who was a regular on Discovery’s “Deadliest Catch,” has died, his family told TMZ. He was 33.

McGlashan appeared on 78 episodes of the Discovery documentary series spread out across seven years, beginning with an appearance working on the Cape Caution before graduating to deck boss on the Summer Bay.

McGlashan died on Sunday in Nashville, TMZ reported, but no cause of death was given.

His sister Lydia also posted on Twitter on Sunday about the news of his passing. “My brother nick passed away. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight,” she wrote.

Representatives for Discovery did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A representative for the medical examiner’s office in Tennessee’s Davidson County was unable to provide any information.

Nick McGlashan was born in Alaska and began crabbing on the Bering Sea when he was 13, following in the footsteps of a great uncle and two aunts, including one who was lost at sea while crabbing.

During the 13th season of “Deadliest Catch,” McGlashan entered rehab after struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. After becoming sober, he used his platform as an advocate for those hoping to get clean.

In August, another “Deadliest Catch” deckhand, Mahlon Reyes, died of a heart attack at age 38.