Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate Animated Series ‘The Great North’ Gets Early Season 2 Renewal at Fox

Fox has handed an early Season 2 renewal to animated series “The Great North” ahead of its scheduled midseason premiere at the network.

Produced by “Bob’s Burgers” creator Loren Bouchard and created by duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin along with “Regular Show” writer Minty Lewis, the new comedy stars Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherl and Megan Mullaly, with a guest appearance by Alanis Morissette.

Per Fox, “The Great North” follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, Beef (Offerman), does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close — especially his only daughter, Judy ( Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out the family are Judy’s older brother, Wolf, (Forte) and his fiancé, Honeybee (Sloan), her middle brother, Ham (Rust), and ten-year-old-going-on-fifty little brother, Moon (Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson (Mullaly), and her imaginary friend, Morissette (guest-voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

The series is created, written and executive-produced by “Bob’s Burgers” writers and executive producers Molyneux and Molyneux-Logelin and Lewis, who also serve as showrunners. Bouchard is also an executive producer.

20th Century Fox Television produces the series, with Bento Box Entertainment serving as the animation studio.

“Wendy, Lizzie, Minty and Loren delivered a show that embodies our animation brand so strongly, they left us no choice but to give this stellar series an early renewal ahead of its midseason debut,” Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment said. “Of course, we’d also like to thank our friends at 20th, who continue to be tremendous partners.”