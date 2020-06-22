Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate Animated Series ‘The Great North’ Gets Early Season 2 Renewal at Fox

Comedy from “Bob’s Burgers” creator Loren Bouchard will premiere at midseason

| June 22, 2020 @ 1:45 PM
nick offerman jenny slate

Getty Images

Fox has handed an early Season 2 renewal to animated series “The Great North” ahead of its scheduled midseason premiere at the network.

Produced by “Bob’s Burgers” creator Loren Bouchard and created by duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin along with “Regular Show” writer Minty Lewis, the new comedy stars Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherl and Megan Mullaly, with a guest appearance by Alanis Morissette.

Per Fox, “The Great North” follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, Beef (Offerman), does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close — especially his only daughter, Judy ( Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out the family are Judy’s older brother, Wolf, (Forte) and his fiancé, Honeybee (Sloan), her middle brother, Ham (Rust), and ten-year-old-going-on-fifty little brother, Moon (Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson (Mullaly), and her imaginary friend, Morissette (guest-voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

Also Read: 'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 17 Scrapped Due to Coronavirus

The series is created, written and executive-produced by “Bob’s Burgers” writers and executive producers Molyneux and Molyneux-Logelin and Lewis, who also serve as showrunners. Bouchard is also an executive producer.

20th Century Fox Television produces the series, with Bento Box Entertainment serving as the animation studio.

“Wendy, Lizzie, Minty and Loren delivered a show that embodies our animation brand so strongly, they left us no choice but to give this stellar series an early renewal ahead of its midseason debut,” Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment said. “Of course, we’d also like to thank our friends at 20th, who continue to be tremendous partners.”

8 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Don't' to 'Labor of Love' (Photos)

  • new summer tv shows 2020 ABC/Fox/CBS/The CW
  • Labor of Love Fox
  • Stargirl The CW
  • Celebrity Watch Party Fox
  • The Bachelor The Greatest Seasons Ever ABC
  • Genetic Detective ABC
  • Don't ABC
  • Game On CBS
  • Ultimate Tag Fox
1 of 9

Nielsen sheets are cooling off as the months warm up

With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.

Due to coronavirus production shutdowns, Summer 2020 should be an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how each freshman show's debut on broadcast television fared in total viewers.

Also Read: 2020-2021 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE