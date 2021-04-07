Nick Offerman Joins Hulu’s Pamela Anderson-Tommy Lee Sex Tape Limited Series

Nick Offerman has joined Hulu’s limited series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s infamous sex tape, which stars Sebastian Stan as Lee and Lily James as Anderson, TheWrap has learned.

“Parks and Rec” alum Offerman has been cast in the eight-episode series, which is currently titled “Pam and Tommy,” in the role of “legendary prolific porn impresario” Uncle Miltie. Described as “big and burly,” Uncle Miltie “brings his larger-than-life stature into the workplace to keep things lively and real.” As “the money guy,” Uncle Miltie helps “disgruntled electrician” Rand (played by Seth Rogen) distribute the sex tape. “A borderline sociopath,” Offerman’s character “treads along a line between humorous and horrific.”

Hulu’s “Pam and Tommy” is written by Rob Siegel and directed by Craig Gillespie. Siegel and Gillespie will executive produce the series along with Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee for their Point Grey production company, James Franco, Dave Franco and Vince Jolivette via Ramona, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug for Anapurna and DV DeVincentis, Chip Vucelich, Dylan Sellers and Sarah Gubbins.

Anderson and Lee are not involved in the Hulu limited series.

Best known for his role starring opposite Amy Poehler on NBC’s beloved comedy “Parks and Recreation,” Offerman’s recent TV credits include FX’s “Devs” and Fox’s animated series “The Great North.”

He is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.