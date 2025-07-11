Nick Offerman Says Ron Swanson Would ‘Despise’ Trump and Only ‘Dumb People’ Think Otherwise

Nick Offerman knows that his “Parks and Recreation” character Ron Swanson would have hated Donald Trump – he just can’t seem to convince the president’s supporters of that.

During a conversation with IndieWire about his upcoming film “Sovereign,” Offerman was asked about the legacy of his beloved, libertarian “Parks and Rec” character and having to constantly debunk people on the right assuming he would side with them on issue. Although it’s something he always believed true, Offerman revealed he went to the character’s creator Mike Schur just to confirm.

“Ron Swanson, a wonderful creation from much more brilliant minds than my own, people hold up for the wrong reasons, and take their own reading of this true Libertarian who was cool with everybody,” Offerman said. “And they somehow say, ‘Well, he had a shotgun, so he must be one of us.’ Like, dumb people insist that Ron Swanson would’ve voted for Trump. And I don’t deign to answer myself. I take it to Mike Schur, the main creator of Ron, and he said, ‘Swanson would’ve despised Trump, because Ron loved capitalism. And Trump made the stupidest move you could make as a capitalist, which is to go into public service.’”

He continued: “He would think he’s an absolute idiot. He would also despise him because he’s disrespectful to women and many others. And that’s just an example of all the people and value sets that Ron would despise, because Ron is a good person.”

Most recently, Offerman responded to Michael Flynn Jr., the son of former presidential candidate and retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, who posted a popular GIF of Ron violently throwing a computer in the dumpster. It had been edited to show a Pride flag over the computer.

“Just wanted to post how I feel about ‘pride’ month,” Flynn Jr. wrote.

Offerman’s response was short and to the point.

He wrote: “Ron was best man at a gay wedding you dumb f–k. #HappyPride.”

“Sovereign,” a political thriller from writer-director Christian Swegal, co-stars Jacob Tremblay and Dennis Quaid and is now in select theaters.