Nick Viall Strikes $30 Million Deal to Keep Podcast at Libsyn

Until death — or the big paydays run out — do they part. Former “Bachelor” star and current podcaster Nick Viall has signed a $30 million extension to continue producing exclusive content for Liberated Syndication Inc., TheWrap has learned.

The deal was first announced on April 3, and Bloomberg reported the deal was between $20 million and $30 million that same day. A person with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap on Tuesday the agreement is indeed for $30 million, and it will run for between three and four years.

Viall is the co-host of the aptly dubbed “The Viall Files” alongside his wife, Natalie Joy. The duo cover the latest pop culture and reality TV news on their show, as well offer relationship advice; recent guests include Tom Sandoval, Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, and “Mad Men” star Christina Hendricks.

“The Viall Files” launched in 2019 and typically ranks among the top 50 to 100 shows on Podscribe, a website dedicated to tracking podcast listenership. To date, the show has more than 250 million downloads and has 221,000 subscribers on YouTube, where you can also watch the pods.

Viall rose to fame after appearing on back-to-back seasons of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” in 2014-15, before starring as “The Bachelor” in 2017.

He struck the new deal with Pittsburgh-based Libysn after considering offers from a handful of other companies, the source told TheWrap; Envy Media, Viall’s media company, will also become part of Libsyn as part of the deal.

Make sure to check TheWrap later this week for a feature story on the rise of video podcasts on Spotify and YouTube.