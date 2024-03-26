Allie DiMeco, who starred as Rosalina on the ’00s Nickelodeon show “The Naked Brothers Band” alongside Alex and Nat Wolff, detailed several scenes where she felt pressured to kiss a 30-year-old man when she was half his age.

DiMeco was prompted to share her story last week after she had begun watching “Quiet on Set.” The Investigation Discovery docuseries has sparked much conversation about how Nickelodeon protected its child stars — including Amanda Bynes, Drake Bell and more.

“It honestly gives me PTSD. I’m watching this ‘Quiet on Set’ documentary. It’s talking about how integral and vital it is, when it’s a kid cast, to create an environment where kids feel comfortable to say ‘No’ or ‘I don’t feel comfortable with this,’” she said in a TikTok video posted Friday. “Then I’m like, ‘Yeah, maybe they do express that though.’ It’s also more important to create an environment that listens to the kids and actually does not make them do things when they don’t want to do them.”

“They made me kiss this 30-plus-year-old man when I was like, what 14, 15? I told them many times I didn’t want to do it,” DiMeco continued. “My mom was very against it, and they made me feel like I was going to lose my job and be fired if I didn’t do it.”

DiMeco’s character had a “cheating” moment in the show (which some underage viewers thought was a reality docuseries) and it apparently resulted in fans of the show turning against the actress.

“It was a scripted show, and a lot of kids thought that it was a documentary in real life, and people, particularly girls, wanted to fight me in real life,” the actress said. “I didn’t have fans because they thought it was real life.”

The former child star then played a clip of her interacting with the older actor at the time, calling him a “greasy-ass, dusty-ass dwarf.”

“I’m sorry to this man, but I did not want to keep him,” she said over the scene. “Also guys. I’m 4’11”. He’s a 30-year-old man.”

DiMeco also expressed how she felt like she was constantly “on the outs” because of the “nepotism” nature of the show, which she described as “probably the most healthiest set out of all the Nickelodeon shows” — though it did have “a lot of toxic and not-so-healthy aspects.” The series was not, as DiMeco described, “a DanWarp, Dan Schneider pedophile show,” but she stressed that they went through their own trauma.

“That’s my ‘Quiet on Set’ story, apart from the taking my first kiss away from me,” DiMeco concluded.

“The Naked Brothers Band” aired for three seasons from 2007-09 on Nickelodeon.