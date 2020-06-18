Nickelodeon Sets New ‘Smurfs’ Series for 2021 Under Licensing Deal

Nickelodeon is entering the world of “The Smurfs.”

The kids’ network has licensed the global rights to the franchise as part of a deal with LAFIG Belgium and IMPS and is planning an original CG-animated “Smurfs” Nickelodeon series for 2021.

The series will include all of the beloved Smurf characters, like Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty, Clumsy and more going on new adventures packed with humor, heart and high-stakes action. After its U.S. debut in 2021, it will go out to international Nickelodeon channels.

ViacomCBS Consumer Products will also be managing product licensing for The Smurfs across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Malaysia, which will include a new product line for the animated series featuring toys, stationery, apparel and accessories, home, consumer packaged goods and more planned to launch at retail in 2022.

“The Smurfs is an iconic global franchise that has resonated with audiences for decades,” said Pam Kaufman, president of ViacomCBS consumer products. “By partnering with LAFIG, we are able to join our creative forces to bring an all-new line of consumer products across multiple categories to consumers, along with a fresh and original animated series.”

“The Smurfs have entertained generations of kids and families globally, and we are thrilled to bring these identifiable characters, their stories and universal themes of cooperation, sharing and caring for their community to Nickelodeon,” said Layla Lewis, senior vice president of global acquisitions and content partnerships.”

“I am extremely proud and happy to have Nickelodeon and its fantastic team to represent our Smurf brand both for the broadcast of our beautiful New TV series and as an agent. We are making history again more than 40 years after the global success of the first TV series of the Smurfs, which is broadcast in more than 100 countries still today! I am convinced that we could not have found a better partner to smurf our beautiful blue planet,” said Véronique Culliford, founder and president of IMPS/LAFIG.

“The Smurfs” joins Nickelodeon’s growing portfolio of properties that includes “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “PAW Patrol,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Blue’s Clues & You!,” the “Spongebob” spinoff “Kamp Koral,” and an animated “Star Trek” series.

“The Smurfs” is produced by Peyo Productions and Dupuis Edition & Audiovisuel. The new series is directed by William Renaud (“Casper’s Scare School”) and written by Peter Saisselin (“Alvin!!! And the Chipmunks”) and Amy Serafin (“Alvin!!! And the Chipmunks”). It will be overseen by Lewis as well as Dana Cluverius, senior vice president of current series animation.