Nickelodeon has named its “Star Trek” animated series, “Star Trek: Prodigy.”

The CG-animated project, which hails from “LEGO Ninjago” writes Kevin and Dan Hageman, “follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation.”

The new animated “Star Trek” series comes from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation arm, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Claudia Spinelli, VP Animation Development, Nickelodeon, is the executive in charge of the new animated “Star Trek” series for Nickelodeon.

Alex Kurtzman will executive produce the new animated “Star Trek” series alongside Kevin and Dan Hageman. Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will also executive produce. Aaron Baiers will serve as a co-executive producer. The project will be overseen for Nickelodeon by Ramsey Naito, EVP of Animation Production and Development.

“Prodigy” joins a growing list of “Star Trek” series and the first that will not live on CBS All Access. The soon-to-be-renamed streaming service has “Star Trek: Discovery” and its spinoff, the just-ordered “Strange New Worlds” that will star a trio of Season 2 characters from “Discovery,; the Patrick Stewart-led “Star Trek: Picard” and the animated “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” which debuts next month. Additionally, CBS TV Studios is developing a “Section 31” series around “Star Trek: Discovery’s” Michelle Yeoh.

