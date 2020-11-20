Nicki Minaj is executive producing an HBO Max docuseries about Nicki Minaj. Guess who first broke the news? Right, Nicki Minaj.

The untitled documentary series about the most successful female rapper of all time has a six-episode order. It “will explore Nicki’s brilliantly creative mind and tell the story of her personal and professional journey,” according to HBO Max.

“With complete honesty, Nicki will guide viewers through the most challenging and fulfilling times in her life, navigating highs, lows and misguided agendas in her stratospheric rise to fame and her journey to motherhood,” the logline continued.

The series, which hails from BRON Life, is directed by Michael John Warren. In addition to Minaj and Warren, Aaron L. Gilbert, Brenda Gilbert, Cassandra Butcher, Irving Azoff and Tommy Bruce are executive producers.

“Nicki Minaj is a multi-faceted artist, businesswoman, and innovator as well as force to be reckoned with. It’s a privilege to bring this project to HBO Max and provide our viewers with unprecedented access to her life,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

Minaj has 19 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Top 100, and 114 total entries on the chart.

“Nicki Minaj is one of the most important and influential recording artists of all time; never to be duplicated – and many have tried. We are proud to support this living icon, as she bravely opens her home to the world,” the Gilberts of BRON Life said in a statement.

“I love that this series not only provides an all-access glimpse at one of the most iconic musicians of our generation; it also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika,” Warren said. “I believe all of us can learn a great deal from her remarkable professional and personal life. It’s an honor to be entrusted with this dynamic story.”