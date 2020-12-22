Watch Nic Cage Scream ‘F–!’ at the Top of His Lungs in Netflix’s ‘History of Swear Words’ Trailer (Video)

Samuel L. Jackson isn’t the only motherf—er in Hollywood who has mastered the F-bomb. At the start of Netflix’s trailer for upcoming comedy series “History of Swear Words,” the show’s perfectly cast host Nic Cage just screams “F—!” literally at the top of his lungs.

Looks like a pretty fun gig.

In addition to all the jokes, the trailer for “History of Swear Words” pitches us a perfectly good application for the stuff that got our mouths washed out with soap as a kid. (Yes, that really happened, millennials.)

The “loud and proudly profane” series, as described by Netflix, “explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of ‘F**k,’ ‘Sh*t,’ ‘B*tch,’ ‘D**k,’ ‘Pu**y’ and ‘Damn.'”

“History of Swear Words” will premiere on Netflix on Jan. 5, 2021.

Guest stars for the series include Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn and Isiah Whitlock Jr. (we’re pretty sure we know which word he wants to talk about).

Experts appearing on the series include Benjamin Bergen (PhD, cognitive scientist and author of “What the F”), Anne Charity Hudley (PhD, linguist and educator), Mireille Miller-Young (PhD and professor of feminist studies), Elvis Mitchell (film critic and host of “The Treatment” on KCRW), Melissa Mohr (PhD and author of “Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing”) and Kory Stamper (lexicographer and author of “Word By Word”).

“History of Swear Words” is produced by Funny or Die and B17 Entertainment, an Industrial Media company. Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, and Beth Belew will executive produce for Funny Or Die; Brien Meagher and Rhett Bachner for B17 Entertainment. Bellamie Blackstone is showrunner.