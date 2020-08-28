Go Pro Today

Nicolas Cage to Voice a Vodka-Drinking Dragon in 'Highfire' Series in Development at Amazon

He’ll also produce the project based on the novel by “Artemis Fowl” author Eoin Colfer, according to Deadline

August 28, 2020
Nicolas Cage is lending his voice to a vodka-drinking dragon in a fantasy series in development at Amazon called “Highfire.”

Based on the adult-thriller novel of the same name by “Artemis Fowl” author Eoin Colfer published in January, the series is being adapted for television by Davey Holmes (Epix’s “Gety Shorty”), according to Deadline. Cage’s dragon is also described as loving “Flashdance” and living alone in the bayous of Louisiana.

Reps for Amazon did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Friday, but told Deadline that the “National Treasure” actor will executive produce the fantasy drama with Holmes, alongside Andrew Mittman for 1.21. MGM/UA serves as the studio.

Here is the description for “Highfire”:

“Once upon a time, dragons ruled the earth and Lord Highfire ruled the dragons from his eyrie. But this is not once upon a time, this is now, and now all Lord Highfire rules is his shack in Louisiana’s Honey Island Swamp. Highfire has become plain old ‘Vern’ and, by day, he hides out among the alligators, watches cable-TV and drinks obscene amounts of vodka to pass the time. It isn’t much of a life but he’s alive to live it, and Vern is prepared do whatever it takes – even if its violent – to preserve his own hide. When Vern’s world collides with a human teen named Squib, who becomes mixed up in some trouble while running booze for the local mob, their mutual struggle for survival becomes entangled in the most unlikely of friendships.”

Cage is also set to play Joe Exotic in an upcoming TV series about the “Tiger King” star.

