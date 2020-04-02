Nicole Kidman is set to star in and produce a series adaptation of Janelle Brown’s upcoming novel “Pretty Things,” which is now in development at Amazon Studios.

Kidman will produce for her Blossom Films banner along with Per Saari. Brown will adapt her novel and executive produce. Reed Morano (“Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Power”) will serve as director and executive producer.

“Pretty Things” follows “two brilliant, damaged women try to survive the greatest game of deceit and destruction they will ever play,” according to Amazon. “When a reluctant grifter befriends a wealthy ‘influencer’ on the shores of Lake Tahoe, her ultimate con devolves into a raw, treacherous game of long-awaited payback.”

Brown’s novel will have its Random House debut on April 21. The New York Times Bestselling author is also behind works like “Watch Me Disappear,” “All We Ever Wanted Was Everything,” and “This Is Where We Live.” She has also written for Vogue, The New York Times, Elle, Wired, Self, and the Los Angeles Times.

Morano is an acclaimed director and cinematographer known for directing the first three episodes of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Kidman has a lead a decades-long career as an actress in both TV and film, including “Big Little Lies,” “Destroyer,” “Bombshell,” “Far And Away,” and “The Others.”