Nicole Kidman to Star in Janelle Brown’s ‘Pretty Things’ Adaptation at Amazon

Reed Morano to direct and executive produce

| April 2, 2020 @ 9:00 AM Last Updated: April 2, 2020 @ 9:08 AM
nicole kidman

Getty

Nicole Kidman is set to star in and produce a series adaptation of Janelle Brown’s upcoming novel “Pretty Things,” which is now in development at Amazon Studios.

Kidman will produce for her Blossom Films banner along with Per Saari. Brown will adapt her novel and executive produce. Reed Morano (“Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Power”) will serve as director and executive producer.

“Pretty Things” follows “two brilliant, damaged women try to survive the greatest game of deceit and destruction they will ever play,” according to Amazon. “When a reluctant grifter befriends a wealthy ‘influencer’ on the shores of Lake Tahoe, her ultimate con devolves into a raw, treacherous game of long-awaited payback.”

Also Read: Here's Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April

Brown’s novel will have its Random House debut on April 21. The New York Times Bestselling author is also behind works like “Watch Me Disappear,” “All We Ever Wanted Was Everything,” and “This Is Where We Live.” She has also written for Vogue, The New York Times, Elle, Wired, Self, and the Los Angeles Times.

Morano is an acclaimed director and cinematographer known for directing the first three episodes of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Kidman has a lead a decades-long career as an actress in both TV and film, including “Big Little Lies,” “Destroyer,” “Bombshell,” “Far And Away,” and “The Others.”

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • Kirk Douglas, Kobe Bryant and Max von Sydow
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty
  • jeff grosso
1 of 43

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Click here to see our discounted pricing - up to 70% off
Create a FREE account or log in
continue login
Try PRO today
FOR FREE