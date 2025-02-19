Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Beverly Hills Home Hit by Burglar

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban became the victims of theft on Friday night, as their Beverly Hills home was burglarized.

According to the LA Times, the lone burglar smashed the glass door of the residence, pillaged the house for high-value items and then fled. It’s unclear what, if anything, was taken, as there have been no reports of anyone in custody.

Fortunately, Kidman and her husband were not home when the incident occurred.

According to media reports, police responded to a call about a burglary at 8 p.m. local time Friday night on Lime Orchard Road, which is part of a gated community in Beverly Hills where multiple celebrities reside. Kidman and Urban have owned the home since 2008.

The couple’s mansion is not the first to be burglarized in the area in recent months, though it’s unclear if the incidents are all connected.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Middle District Florida revealed in a Tuesday statement that seven Chilean nationals were allegedly part of a group that similarly “targeted high-profile athletes” and their homes for burglary.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that the seven individuals stole valuables worth over $2 million.

Among the victims were Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, both of whom reside in Los Angeles. But, at this time, no connection between these thieves and the incident at Kidman and Urban’s home has been revealed.