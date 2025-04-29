Nicole Kidman to Receive Kering’s Women in Motion Award at Cannes

Kering, the fashion and luxury multinational company, announced Monday that Oscar, Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award-winning actress and producer Nicole Kidman will receive the Women in Motion Award next month during the Cannes Film Festival. Past recipients include Viola Davis, Michelle Yeoh, Dame Donna Langley, Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon.

“It’s a true honor to receive this award from Francois, Thierry, Iris, my friends at the Kering Group as well as the Cannes Film Festival,” Kidman said in a statement. “I am proud to join this list of extraordinary women who’ve received this honor before me — artists and trailblazers I deeply admire. The Cannes Film Festival has been a part of my life for over 30 years and I am thrilled to add this incredible recognition to the many memories I’ve made here.”

Since 2015, the award has recognized female trailblazers in the film world, artists who are driven to advance the place of women in cinema. It will be an eight-year hiatus for Kidman since she was last in Cannes, when she received the festival’s 70th Anniversary Prize.

“She was an obvious choice,” François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, said. “Through her artistic standards, her committed choices and her concrete action to change representations in cinema, she is a powerful illustration of what Women in Motion has been defending for a decade.”

(Pinault is also married to actress Salma Hayek, who is often seen putting final touches on the dinner seating before guests settle in for the event.)

Very much a hard-working actress in Hollywood, Kidman had three movies and two TV shows come out in 2024, and this year she has had one film come out, “Holland” on Amazon’s Prime Video. It was reported by People in March that she’s taking 2025 off to rest.

Kidman kept up her fashion appearances in 2024, appearing at several Balenciaga shows like their spring-summer 2025 ready-to-wear and the fall 2024 couture show. Balenciaga is a Kering brand for which she is an ambassador alongside Michelle Yeoh, Isabelle Huppert and Kim Kardashian. A long admirer of the brand, Kidman wore it for her wedding to Keith Urban in 2006 and has worn the brand on many-a red carpet. In March of this year, Kidman returned to the City of Lights to support her daughter Sunday Rose, who walked in Miu Miu’s fall-winter 2025 women’s ready-to-wear show.

In addition to the Women in Motion Award during the festival, Kering produces talks and podcasts that highlights women both on and off the screen. This year, Kering will celebrate 10 years of commitment to equality in arts and culture.