 Nicole Kidman to Star in ‘Girls and Their Horses’ Series for Prime Video and Legendary

Nicole Kidman will develop and star in a TV adaptation of “Girls and Their Horses” based on Eliza Jane Brazier’s novel of the same name, TheWrap has learned.

Legendary will develop the series for Prime Video based on the novel about a murder-mystery set in the beachside equestrian community of Rancho Santa Fe, California. Brazier will write the series’ pilot episode. Amazon MGM Studios will serve as a co-producer.

Kidman will executive-produce via her Blossom Films banner, alongside executive producer Per Saari and Brazier. Jenna Lamia will serve as showrunner and EP. Lamia is best known for creating the hit Netflix miniseries “The Perfect Couple,” based on Elin Hilderbrand’s novel, which also starred Kidman.

According the show show’s logline, “Girls and Their Horses” will follow “the newly wealthy Parker family as they aim to position their teenage daughters in the rarified, sometimes-deadly world of competitive horse riding.”

Brazier has already adapted two of her books for television — “If I Disappear” and “Good Rich People” at 20th Television and MRC, respectively. She also adapted a feature screenplay of her most recent novel, “It Had To Be You,” for Sony. Brazier is repped with WME and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo.

This series is the latest TV entry for Kidman, as she has become a staple of prestige dramas and juicy mystery series. Her recent shows include “The Perfect Couple” and “Nine Perfect Strangers,” which just debuted its second season on May 21. She also won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her work on HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”