Nicole Thea, Pregnant YouTube Sensation, Dies at 24

Nicole Thea, the YouTube personality who was chronicling her pregnancy for fans, died along with her unborn baby on Saturday morning, her family announced on Thea’s Instagram page. She was 24.

No cause of death has been announced. Thea had been expecting a child with her partner, a street dancer who went by the handle Global Boga (né Jeffery Frimpong).

“To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning,” the post reads. “Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired.”

The message concluded, “As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx”

A pre-taped video was posted on Sunday on YouTube, titled, “GOT IN A BATH FULL OF MILK! *BTS PREGNANCY SHOOT.” The footage is a behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot that shows off her baby bump, along with her slipping into a milk bath.

Back in March, Thea announced her pregnancy. “We can’t hide this any longer, secrets out.. GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet. I’m finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me,” she said in an Instagram post. “Can’t believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the loml. Honestly, @global_boga has been the best support EVER and GOD made no mistakes making him the father.”

In late June, Boga shared that his son was expected to “arrive soon.” A few days later on June 30, he wrote, “I have good faith baby Boga will come on a Monday #KOJO On What day were you born??”

There had been no further updates on Thea or the baby since then.