Nicolle Wallace Mocks Trump Treasury Secretary for ‘Trying and Failing to Gaslight’ Americans About the Cost of Living | Video

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace took time out of Tuesday’s “Deadline: White House” to rip into U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent after the latter attempted to rationalize Donald Trump’s dismissal of the affordability crisis in America.

“Wow!” Wallace bitingly started. “This is what a $600 million Treasury Secretary gets you politically.”

She then tee’d up a clip from Bessent’s appearance on “Morning Joe,” where he defended the president’s “con job” comment, in which he laid blame at the feet of Democrats for the high cost of living. Wallace couldn’t help but laugh at the Treasury Secretary’s explanation, especially after he claimed the administration had “inherited an affordability crisis.”

In response to Bessent’s defense that “gasoline is down,” Wallace asked her viewers: “Does anyone think Bessent has ever pumped gas?”

“A wildly out of touch Donald Trump and cabinet trying and failing to gaslight the American people on the cost of living,” she added.

Wallace’s candid reaction comes a day after Trump appeared on “The Ingraham Angle,” where he addressed a number of topics, including the government shutdown deal and rising price concerns in the country.

“More than anything else, it’s a con job by the Democrats,” Trump said during the sit-down interview. “They’re saying, they just have this like, you know, they put out something … ‘Today, costs are up.’ They feed it to the anchors of ABC, CBS and NBC and a lot of other, you know, CNN, etc.”

He later claimed it was “a rigged system” while simultaneously noting that “costs are way down.”

