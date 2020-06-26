Nielsen Appoints Matthew Yazge Head of North American Esports Division

Yazge now also leads Nielsen’s esports advisory board

| June 26, 2020 @ 9:13 AM

Matthew Yazge. Photo: Nielsen

Nielsen’s former vice president of brand partnerships in its music and film divisions Matthew Yazge is now the company’s head of esports.

Yazge will oversee commercial sales and client services in Nielsen’s esports division and also joins its esports advisory board. In addition to his gaming expertise, Yazge frequently advises Nielsen on its diversity and inclusion and LGBTQ+ initiatives in Southern California. He replaces Nicole Pike, Nielsen’s former director of esports, gaming and its games research outfit SuperData. Pike left the company July 15 for a role at analytics firm YouGov where she also analyzes esports.

Nieslen’s managing director of sports Jon Stainer said in a statement Thursday evening, “Matthew’s passion for esports and gaming combined with his deep understanding of brands and sponsorships make him the ideal leader for esports at Nielsen.”

Also Read: 'The Last of Us Part II' Sells 4 Million Copies, Breaks PlayStation Record

Yazge has filled several roles in his nine years working for Nielsen, but his main focus was generating commercial sales and sponsorships in fashion and branded entertainment markets.

“In this new role, I look forward to tapping my deep understanding of brands and their needs to help them understand the high value of the hard-to-reach esports fanbase and massive opportunities to align with content and major players to meet marketing objectives,” Yazge said.

All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

  • broadway coronavirus Getty Images
  • hangmen dan stevens Getty Images
  • Laurie Metcalf Getty Images
  • tom kitt Getty Images
  • Debra Messing
  • caroline or change Getty Images
  • mary louise parker billions Getty Images
  • beeltejuice
  • Matthew Broderick Sarah Jessica Parker Getty Images
  • X1.Ephraim Sykes as Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical (photo by Little Fang Photo).jpeg.jpg
  • frozen broadway
  • hugh jackman Getty Images
  • tony awards Getty Images
1 of 13

“The Music Man” with Hugh Jackman and other shows won’t reopen until 2021

When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. Now the theaters will remain dark until at least September -- and the Tony Awards have been postponed indefinitely. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE