Nielsen to Add Hyper-Targeted Ad Measurement to National TV Ratings

by | November 10, 2020 @ 6:00 AM

This hyper-targeted advertising method has gained steam thanks to connected TV devices

Nielsen is adding hyper-targeted ad measurements to its National TV currency, a long sought-after addition that should please advertisers who are wary that Nielsen is missing key swaths of people who are watching commercials.

With so-called “addressable” TV advertising, sponsors can target consumers down to the household level and break down viewers by a much wider swath of categories such as income level, lifestyle and shopping interests. This is much more granular than the age and gender demographics that Nielsen typically measures — and could lead to consumers seeing different TV commercials than their next-door neighbors.

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter

