A sequel to “Night Court” is in development at NBC from “Big Bang Theory” alum Melissa Rauch.

John Larroquette is set to return as Don Fielding. The project currently has a script development deal.

Here is the logline, per NBC: Unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (daughter of the late Harry Stone) follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (Larroquette).

NBCUniversal Promotes Jimmy Horowitz to Vice Chair of Business Operations

Rauch will produce with her husband, Winston Rauch, for After January Productions. Warner Bros. TV is the studio. Dan Rubin will write the series.

The original series, created by Reinhold Weege, aired for nine seasons on NBC from 1984-1992. It took place during the night shift at a Manhattan municipal court. Harry Anderson played the young, unorthodox judge Harry Stone. Anderson and Larroquette starred alongside Gail Strickland, Paula Kelly, Ellen Foley, Markie Post, Richard Moll, Selma Diamond, Florence Halop, Marsha Warfield, Karen Austin and Charles Robinson.

Larroquette won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor four years in a row for his role as Feldman from 1984-1988. “Night Court” won seven Emmys overall throughout its run.

“Night Court” is among several reboots/remakes NBC is developing this cycle — the network also has a series based on the movie “Finding Forrester” and a “Fried Green Tomatoes” adaptation with Reba McEntire.