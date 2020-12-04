Actors Nika King (“Euphoria”), Corinne Foxx (“Safety”) and Hayley Orrantia (“The Goldbergs”) will host WrapWomen’s 2020 Power Women Summit, the largest gathering of women in media and entertainment. With the theme “Inclusion 360,” the event will take place virtually December 8-10.
Sharon Waxman, founder and CEO of TheWrap will kick off the Power Women Summit on December 8. Day Two’s main stage programming will be hosted by King, who is also the founder of Jeli Technologies. Then on Day Three actor and activist Corinne Foxx will host the day’s program. Each day’s programming will tie to a specific theme: Storytellers, Boss Mode and Game-Changers, respectively. The event will conclude on December 10 with a concert to raise money for COVID relief – hosted by actor and singer Hayley Orrantia, who will also perform.
Nika King can currently be seen in the Emmy-winning HBO series “Euphoria,” opposite Zendaya. Nika has also been featured on “2 Broke Girls,” “Greenleaf,” “Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History” and more. In addition to acting, King is the founder of Jeli, a tech start-up that is committed to diversity, inclusion and equity in the entertainment industry.
Corinne Foxx is following in the footsteps of her award-winning father, Jamie Foxx. She is currently the co-host and deejay on the hit FOX television show, “Beat Shazam”and recently launched her own podcast, “Am I Doing This Right?” Up next, Foxx will star in the Disney+ drama “Safety”and will also star in and produce the Netflix father-daughter comedy “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me,” alongside her father.
Hayley Orrantia rose to fame as ‘Erica Goldberg’ in ABC’s longstanding sitcom, “The Goldbergs,”which is currently in production for its eighth season. Off screen, Orrantia is widely recognized for her career in country music. In 2020 she released her hit single “Find Yourself Somebody,” which found success on the top country playlists across Spotify and Apple Music.
The Power Women Summit, presented by the WrapWomen Foundation, is the largest annual gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology. The Summit aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. This year’s all-virtual PWS provides three days of education, mentorship and networking around the globe to promote “Inclusion 360,” this year’s theme.
Full program below:
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8th: STORYTELLERS
9AM-10AM | Morning Activity: Body Positive Yoga Class
- Jessamyn Stanley, Author, Advocate, Founder, The Underbelly Yoga
10:30AM-12PM | Main Stage
Opening Remarks by Sharon Waxman, Founder & CEO, TheWrap
Poetry Reading by Aija Mayrock, Author, The Survival Guide to Bullying
Keynote Address by Anita Hill, Chair, Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality
Tribute to Survivors
- Drew Dixon, Record Producer, Writer, Silence Breaker
- Sheri Sher, Author & Rapper, “Mercedes Ladies”
- Moderated by Sunny Hostin, Co-Host, “The View”
Performance by the Cast of “The Right Girl”
- Introduction by Louisette Geiss, Writer & Lyricist, “The Right Girl” Musical
Broader Focus: View From the Director’s Chair presented by Lifetime
- Robin Givens, Director, “A Murder to Remember”
- Kim Raver, Director & Executive Producer, “Tempting Fate”
- Elisabeth Röhm, Director, “Girl in the Basement”
- Kyra Sedgwick, Director & Executive Producer, “Story of a Girl”
- Ashley Williams, Director, “Circle of Deception”
- Moderated by Tanya Lopez, EVP, Scripted Content, Lifetime & LMN
Filmmaking in COVID presented by Loeb & Loeb
- Ivy Kagan Bierman, Partner, Loeb & Loeb, LLP
- Moderated by Sharon Waxman
12:30PM-2:30PM | Breakout Sessions
The Future is Now: Next Gen Hollywood Roundtable
- Alisha Boe, Actor, “13 Reasons Why”
- Beanie Feldstein, Actor, “Booksmart”
- Alexxis Lemire, Actor, “The Half of It”
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Actor, “Never Have I Ever”
- Storm Reid, Actor, “Euphoria”
- Kelly Marie Tran, Actor, “Raya and the Last Dragon”
- Genneya Walton, Actor, “#BlackAF”
- Moderated by Jenny Maas, TV Reporter, TheWrap
Defining Your Career with Aubrey Plaza, Actor, “Black Bear”
- Moderated by Sharon Waxman
Behind the Scenes: Creators, Showrunners, Producers
- David Collins, Creator & Executive Producer, “Queer Eye”
- Leslye Headland, Writer, Director, Showrunner, “Russian Doll”
- Elle Johnson, Co-Showrunner & Executive Producer, “Self Made”
- Smriti Mundhra, Creator & Executive Producer, “Indian Matchmaking”
- Ilana Peña, Creator & Showrunner, “Diary of a Future President”
- Tanya Saracho, Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer, “Vida”
- Liz Tigelaar, Showrunner & Executive Producer, “Little Fires Everywhere”
- Moderated by Cathy Schulman, Academy Award-Winning Producer
2:30PM-4:30PM | Mentorship Sessions (for attendees who upgraded their pass)
5PM-6PM | Evening Program
Performance by Laura Pausini
- Introduction by Diane Warren, Songwriter
Spotlight Conversation with Gina Prince-Bythewood, Director, “The Old Guard”
- Moderated by Dana Goldberg, Chief Creative Officer, Skydance
“On the Record” Screening Q&A with Filmmakers presented by HBOMax
- Kirby Dick, Co- Director, Writer, Producer, “On the Record”
- Amy Ziering, Co-Director, Writer, Producer, “On the Record”
- Moderated by Sharon Waxman
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9th: BOSS MODE
9AM-10AM | Morning Activity: Coffee & Conversation
- Camila Alves McConaughey, Entrepreneur & Founder Women of Today
- Moderated by Carolyn Kylstra, Editor-in-Chief, SELF Magazine
10:30AM-12PM | Main Stage
Introduction by host Nika King, Actor & Founder, Jeli Technologies
Spotlight Conversation with Abigail Disney, Filmmaker & Social Activist, Level Forward & Fork Films
- Moderated by Sharon Waxman
Performance by Citizen Queen
Redefining Corporate Culture
- Dalana Brand, VP People Experience, Head of Inclusion & Diversity, Twitter
- Christy Haubegger, EVP & Chief Enterprise Inclusion Officer, WarnerMedia
- Dalila Wilson-Scott, EVP & Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corporation
- Christine Simmons, COO, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
- Moderated by Nina Shaw, Founder, Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality
Trans Representation in Tech & Media
- Imara Jones, Creator, TransLash Media
- Angelica Ross, President, Miss Ross Inc.
- Moderated by Mey Rude, Pride Media
Spotlight Conversation with Regina King, Actor, Director, Producer presented by Cadillac
- Moderated by Steve Pond, Awards Editor, TheWrap
12:30PM- 2:30PM | Breakout Sessions
How to Be a Boss: Dealmakers, Deciders, and Disruptors
- Kim Kelleher, President, Commercial Revenue & Partnerships, AMC Networks
- Jo Lambert, Head of Consumer, Verizon Media
- Lori Silfen, EVP & Head of Music, MGM
- Debbie White, Vice Chair, Music Industry, Loeb & Loeb, LLP
- Moderated by Nicole Walters, CEO of NapNic, LLC
Own Your Worth
- Safiya Noble, Author & Co-Director, UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry
- Co-hosted by Alicia “ACE” Easter, Owner & Founder, ACE Yoga LA
- Co-hosted by Jennifer Pastiloff, Author, On Being Human
Lessons for Success: Empowering Female Entrepreneurs
- Olivia Culpo, Actor & Entrepreneur
- Katie Rosen Kitchens, Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief, FabFitFun
- Whitney Port, TV Personality & Entrepreneur
- Lisa Price, Founder, Carol’s Daughter
- Alexis Ren, Model & Entrepreneur
- Moderated by Samantha Barry, Editor-in-Chief, Glamour
The Women of YouTube: Driving Diverse Content on the World’s Largest Video Platform presented by YouTube
- Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content, YouTube
- Kelly Merryman, Vice President, Content Partnerships, YouTube
- Vivien Lewit, Global Head of Artist Relations, YouTube
- Lele Pons, Creator & Singer
- Saweetie, Rap Artist
- Moderated by Beatrice Verhoeven, Senior Film Reporter, TheWrap
2:30PM-4:30PM | Mentorship Sessions (for attendees who upgraded their pass)
5:00PM-6:00PM | Evening Program
Telling Our Stories Filmmaker Showcase and Panel presented by Starz
- Moderated by Sharon Waxman
- Winner Announcement by Karen Bailey, Senior Vice President, Starz Entertainment
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10th: GAME-CHANGERS
9AM-10AM | Morning Activity: Workout with 73-Year-Old Fitness Influencer
- Joan MacDonald,TrainWithJoan
10:30AM-12PM | Main Stage
Introduction by host Corinne Foxx, Actress, Activist, CEO
Opening Performance byNorah, Yarah and Rosa Mukanga, Let It Happen
Spotlight Conversation with Congresswoman-Elect Cori Bush (D-MO)
- Moderated by Soledad O’Brien, CEO, Soledad O’Brien Productions
Hollywood Women Changemakers Panel presented by Cadillac
- Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, HBO
- Francesca Orsi, Senior Vice President, Drama Series, HBO
- Moderated by Sharon Waxman
Journalists on the Front Line presented by IWMF
- Introduction by Elisa Lees Munoz, Executive Director, International Women’s Media Foundation
- Yakeen Bido, Idlib City-Syria, Independent Journalist
- Gulchehra Hoja, Journalist, Radio Free Asia
- Moderated by Nima Elbagir, Senior International Correspondent CNN
Celebrating Progress, Not Perfection with Jameela Jamil, Activist, Actor, Host & Founder, I Weigh
- Moderated by Dr. Deepika Chopra, OPTIMISM DOCTOR & Founder of Things Are Looking Up
12:30PM- 2:30PM | Breakout Sessions
Breaking Barriers Roundtable: Using Your Platform for Change
- Ezinma, Classical-Fusion Violinist
- Isis King, Model/Actor
- Elle B. Mambetov, CEO & Fashion Designer, Mambetova Holdings/Elle B Zhou
- Candace Parker, WNBA Player & Olympian
- Michelle Pesce, International DJ
- Moderated by Daisy Auger-Dominguez, Chief People Officer, VICE Media Group
Making Music That Matters
- Cam, Artist/Songwriter
- Tyler Johnson, Producer/Songwriter
A Letter to My Children: The Road to a Brighter Future
- Simona Grace, Founder, Moms in Office
- Chriselle Lim, CEO, Bümo
- Ai-jen Poo, Executive Director of National Domestic Workers Alliance
- Aliza Pressman, Co-Founding Director & Director of Clinical Programming, Mount Sinai Parenting Center
- Shannon Watts, Founder, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America
- Moderated by Tamron Hall, Host & Executive Producer, “Tamron Hall”
2:30PM-4:30PM | Mentorship Sessions(for attendees who upgraded their pass)
5:00PM-6:00PM | Evening Program
Closing Performance: Tribute to Heroes of COVID
- K3 Sisters Band
- Cam
- Renaissance Youth Center Choir
- Melissa Etheridge
- GEM
- Annie Lennox
- Citizen Queen
- Yuna
- Hosted by Hayley Orrantia, Actor, “The Goldbergs” & Singer
About Power Women Summit:
To register for a pass: wrapwomen.com/power-women-summit
For more information on WrapWomen and sponsorship, please contact sales@thewrap.com
Sponsors include Lifetime, WarnerMedia, Cadillac, Loeb & Loeb, YouTube, MGM, NBCUniversal, Verizon Media, Spotify, Netflix, Starz-Lionsgate, AMC Networks, Amazon Studios, Twitter, Greenberg Glusker, Sony, GEM, Skydance LA Film School and Apple.