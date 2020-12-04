Actors Nika King (“Euphoria”), Corinne Foxx (“Safety”) and Hayley Orrantia (“The Goldbergs”) will host WrapWomen’s 2020 Power Women Summit, the largest gathering of women in media and entertainment. With the theme “Inclusion 360,” the event will take place virtually December 8-10.

Sharon Waxman, founder and CEO of TheWrap will kick off the Power Women Summit on December 8. Day Two’s main stage programming will be hosted by King, who is also the founder of Jeli Technologies. Then on Day Three actor and activist Corinne Foxx will host the day’s program. Each day’s programming will tie to a specific theme: Storytellers, Boss Mode and Game-Changers, respectively. The event will conclude on December 10 with a concert to raise money for COVID relief – hosted by actor and singer Hayley Orrantia, who will also perform.

Nika King can currently be seen in the Emmy-winning HBO series “Euphoria,” opposite Zendaya. Nika has also been featured on “2 Broke Girls,” “Greenleaf,” “Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History” and more. In addition to acting, King is the founder of Jeli, a tech start-up that is committed to diversity, inclusion and equity in the entertainment industry.

Corinne Foxx is following in the footsteps of her award-winning father, Jamie Foxx. She is currently the co-host and deejay on the hit FOX television show, “Beat Shazam”and recently launched her own podcast, “Am I Doing This Right?” Up next, Foxx will star in the Disney+ drama “Safety”and will also star in and produce the Netflix father-daughter comedy “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me,” alongside her father.

Hayley Orrantia rose to fame as ‘Erica Goldberg’ in ABC’s longstanding sitcom, “The Goldbergs,”which is currently in production for its eighth season. Off screen, Orrantia is widely recognized for her career in country music. In 2020 she released her hit single “Find Yourself Somebody,” which found success on the top country playlists across Spotify and Apple Music.

The Power Women Summit, presented by the WrapWomen Foundation, is the largest annual gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology. The Summit aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. This year’s all-virtual PWS provides three days of education, mentorship and networking around the globe to promote “Inclusion 360,” this year’s theme.

Full program below:

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8th: STORYTELLERS

9AM-10AM | Morning Activity: Body Positive Yoga Class

Jessamyn Stanley, Author, Advocate, Founder, The Underbelly Yoga

​10:30AM-12PM | Main Stage

Opening Remarks by Sharon Waxman, Founder & CEO, TheWrap

Poetry Reading by Aija Mayrock, Author, The Survival Guide to Bullying

​Keynote Address by Anita Hill, Chair, Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality

Tribute to Survivors

Drew Dixon, Record Producer, Writer, Silence Breaker

Sheri Sher, Author & Rapper, “Mercedes Ladies”

Moderated by Sunny Hostin, Co-Host, “The View”

Performance by the Cast of “The Right Girl”

Introduction by Louisette Geiss, Writer & Lyricist, “The Right Girl” Musical

Broader Focus: View From the Director’s Chair presented by Lifetime

Robin Givens, Director, “A Murder to Remember”

Kim Raver, Director & Executive Producer, “Tempting Fate”

Elisabeth Röhm, Director, “Girl in the Basement”

Kyra Sedgwick, Director & Executive Producer, “Story of a Girl”

Ashley Williams, Director, “Circle of Deception”

Moderated by Tanya Lopez, EVP, Scripted Content, Lifetime & LMN

Filmmaking in COVID presented by Loeb & Loeb

Ivy Kagan Bierman, Partner, Loeb & Loeb, LLP

Moderated by Sharon Waxman

12:30PM-2:30PM | Breakout Sessions

The Future is Now: Next Gen Hollywood Roundtable

Alisha Boe, Actor, “13 Reasons Why”

Beanie Feldstein, Actor, “Booksmart”

Alexxis Lemire, Actor, “The Half of It”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Actor, “Never Have I Ever”

Storm Reid, Actor, “Euphoria”

Kelly Marie Tran, Actor, “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Genneya Walton, Actor, “#BlackAF”

Moderated by Jenny Maas, TV Reporter, TheWrap

Defining Your Career with Aubrey Plaza, Actor, “Black Bear”

Moderated by Sharon Waxman

Behind the Scenes: Creators, Showrunners, Producers

David Collins, Creator & Executive Producer, “Queer Eye”

Leslye Headland, Writer, Director, Showrunner, “Russian Doll”

Elle Johnson, Co-Showrunner & Executive Producer, “Self Made”

Smriti Mundhra, Creator & Executive Producer, “Indian Matchmaking”

Ilana Peña, Creator & Showrunner, “Diary of a Future President”

Tanya Saracho, Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer, “Vida”

Liz Tigelaar, Showrunner & Executive Producer, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Moderated by Cathy Schulman, Academy Award-Winning Producer

2:30PM-4:30PM | Mentorship Sessions (for attendees who upgraded their pass)

5PM-6PM | Evening Program

Performance by Laura Pausini

Introduction by Diane Warren, Songwriter

Spotlight Conversation with Gina Prince-Bythewood, Director, “The Old Guard”

Moderated by Dana Goldberg, Chief Creative Officer, Skydance

“On the Record” Screening Q&A with Filmmakers presented by HBOMax

Kirby Dick, Co- Director, Writer, Producer, “On the Record”

Amy Ziering, Co-Director, Writer, Producer, “On the Record”

Moderated by Sharon Waxman

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9th: BOSS MODE

9AM-10AM | Morning Activity: Coffee & Conversation

Camila Alves McConaughey, Entrepreneur & Founder Women of Today

Moderated by Carolyn Kylstra, Editor-in-Chief, SELF Magazine

10:30AM-12PM | Main Stage

Introduction by host Nika King, Actor & Founder, Jeli Technologies

Spotlight Conversation with Abigail Disney, Filmmaker & Social Activist, Level Forward & Fork Films

Moderated by Sharon Waxman

Performance by Citizen Queen

Redefining Corporate Culture

Dalana Brand, VP People Experience, Head of Inclusion & Diversity, Twitter

Christy Haubegger, EVP & Chief Enterprise Inclusion Officer, WarnerMedia

Dalila Wilson-Scott, EVP & Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corporation

Christine Simmons, COO, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Moderated by Nina Shaw, Founder, Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality

Trans Representation in Tech & Media

Imara Jones, Creator, TransLash Media

Angelica Ross, President, Miss Ross Inc.

Moderated by Mey Rude, Pride Media

Spotlight Conversation with Regina King, Actor, Director, Producer presented by Cadillac

Moderated by Steve Pond, Awards Editor, TheWrap

12:30PM- 2:30PM | Breakout Sessions

How to Be a Boss: Dealmakers, Deciders, and Disruptors

Kim Kelleher, President, Commercial Revenue & Partnerships, AMC Networks

Jo Lambert, Head of Consumer, Verizon Media

Lori Silfen, EVP & Head of Music, MGM

Debbie White, Vice Chair, Music Industry, Loeb & Loeb, LLP

Moderated by Nicole Walters, CEO of NapNic, LLC

Own Your Worth

Safiya Noble, Author & Co-Director, UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry

Co-hosted by Alicia “ACE” Easter, Owner & Founder, ACE Yoga LA

Co-hosted by Jennifer Pastiloff, Author, On Being Human

Lessons for Success: Empowering Female Entrepreneurs

Olivia Culpo, Actor & Entrepreneur

Katie Rosen Kitchens, Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief, FabFitFun

Whitney Port, TV Personality & Entrepreneur

Lisa Price, Founder, Carol’s Daughter

Alexis Ren, Model & Entrepreneur

Moderated by Samantha Barry, Editor-in-Chief, Glamour

The Women of YouTube: Driving Diverse Content on the World’s Largest Video Platform presented by YouTube

Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content, YouTube

Kelly Merryman, Vice President, Content Partnerships, YouTube

Vivien Lewit, Global Head of Artist Relations, YouTube

Lele Pons, Creator & Singer

Saweetie, Rap Artist

Moderated by Beatrice Verhoeven, Senior Film Reporter, TheWrap

2:30PM-4:30PM | Mentorship Sessions (for attendees who upgraded their pass)

5:00PM-6:00PM | Evening Program

Telling Our Stories Filmmaker Showcase and Panel presented by Starz

Moderated by Sharon Waxman

Winner Announcement by Karen Bailey, Senior Vice President, Starz Entertainment

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10th: GAME-CHANGERS

9AM-10AM | Morning Activity: Workout with 73-Year-Old Fitness Influencer

Joan MacDonald,TrainWithJoan

10:30AM-12PM | Main Stage

Introduction by host Corinne Foxx, Actress, Activist, CEO

Opening Performance byNorah, Yarah and Rosa Mukanga, Let It Happen

Spotlight Conversation with Congresswoman-Elect Cori Bush (D-MO)

Moderated by Soledad O’Brien, CEO, Soledad O’Brien Productions

Hollywood Women Changemakers Panel presented by Cadillac

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, HBO

Francesca Orsi, Senior Vice President, Drama Series, HBO

Moderated by Sharon Waxman

Journalists on the Front Line presented by IWMF

Introduction by Elisa Lees Munoz, Executive Director, International Women’s Media Foundation

Yakeen Bido, Idlib City-Syria, Independent Journalist

Gulchehra Hoja, Journalist, Radio Free Asia

Moderated by Nima Elbagir, Senior International Correspondent CNN

Celebrating Progress, Not Perfection with Jameela Jamil, Activist, Actor, Host & Founder, I Weigh

Moderated by Dr. Deepika Chopra, OPTIMISM DOCTOR & Founder of Things Are Looking Up

12:30PM- 2:30PM | Breakout Sessions

Breaking Barriers Roundtable: Using Your Platform for Change

Ezinma, Classical-Fusion Violinist

Isis King, Model/Actor

Elle B. Mambetov, CEO & Fashion Designer, Mambetova Holdings/Elle B Zhou

Candace Parker, WNBA Player & Olympian

Michelle Pesce, International DJ

Moderated by Daisy Auger-Dominguez, Chief People Officer, VICE Media Group

Making Music That Matters

Cam, Artist/Songwriter

Tyler Johnson, Producer/Songwriter

A Letter to My Children: The Road to a Brighter Future

Simona Grace, Founder, Moms in Office

Chriselle Lim, CEO, Bümo

Ai-jen Poo, Executive Director of National Domestic Workers Alliance

Aliza Pressman, Co-Founding Director & Director of Clinical Programming, Mount Sinai Parenting Center

Shannon Watts, Founder, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America

Moderated by Tamron Hall, Host & Executive Producer, “Tamron Hall”

2:30PM-4:30PM | Mentorship Sessions(for attendees who upgraded their pass)

5:00PM-6:00PM | Evening Program

Closing Performance: Tribute to Heroes of COVID

K3 Sisters Band

Cam

Renaissance Youth Center Choir

Melissa Etheridge

GEM

Annie Lennox

Citizen Queen

Yuna

Hosted by Hayley Orrantia, Actor, “The Goldbergs” & Singer

About Power Women Summit:

To register for a pass: wrapwomen.com/power-women-summit

For more information on WrapWomen and sponsorship, please contact sales@thewrap.com

Sponsors include Lifetime, WarnerMedia, Cadillac, Loeb & Loeb, YouTube, MGM, NBCUniversal, Verizon Media, Spotify, Netflix, Starz-Lionsgate, AMC Networks, Amazon Studios, Twitter, Greenberg Glusker, Sony, GEM, Skydance LA Film School and Apple.