Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley tore into entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy on the second GOP debate stage Wednesday, saying while arguing over safety concerns regarding TikTok that “every time” he speaks, she feels “a little bit dumber.”

When asked about his decision to join TikTok while it’s been banned for many federal employees, Ramaswamy responded, “The answer is, I have a radical idea for the Republican Party: We need to win elections. And part of how we win elections is reaching the next generation of young Americans.”

Ramaswamy continued, saying that he has been “very clear” that children under the age of 16 should not be permitted to use “addictive” social media.

“There’s exactly one person in the Republican Party which talks a big game about reaching young people,” Ramaswamy said. “And that’s me.”

“I’m the new guy here, and so I know I have to earn your trust,” the tech entrepreneur-turned-politician continued. “What do you see? You see a young man who’s in a bit of a hurry. Maybe a little ambitious, bit of a know it all, it seems at times. I’m here to tell you: no, I don’t know at all. I will listen.”

He then threw out a barb directed toward the other presidentail hopefuls on the stage, saying that he would recruit them into his administration. My advisors will “be probably many of the people on the stage,” Ramaswamy said.

Haley interjected saying that “this is infuriating because TikTok is one of the most dangerous social media accidents we could have.”

“Honestly every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say,” Haley said.

The former South Carolina governor said that TikTok can “get your contacts, they can get your financial information, they can get your emails.”

“You’re now wanting kids to go and get on this social media that’s dangerous for all of us,” Haley said to Ramaswamy directly. “We can’t trust you.”

Ramaswamy, given 15 seconds to respond, said “I think we would be better served as a Republican Party if we’re not sitting here hurling personal insults and actually have a legitimate debate about policy.”

Meanwhile, TikTok is advertising on Fox networks during the debate, which was being hosted Wednesday by Fox Business News.