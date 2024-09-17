Nikki Haley to Host Weekly Show on SiriusXM

Former U.N. Ambassador and ex-presidential candidate Nikki Haley will begin hosting a new weekly show on SiriusXM starting on September 25, the company announced Tuesday.

Haley – who also served as the Republican governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017 – will offer her “unique and highly-sought-after” takes on Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on her show, dubbed “Nikki Haley Live,” SiriusXM said in its announcement. She will also talk about major political news, U.S. policy, “hotspots around the world,” and “even some music and entertainment,” per SiriusXM.

“The American people are smart. They’re sick of distractions in DC and noise from the mainstream media. They want to know what the issues are and how the solutions will impact them,” Haley said in a statement. “I’m excited to partner with SiriusXM on a show that breaks down the policies and empowers them with the facts.”

The weekly show will air Wednesdays at 8 a.m. ET on Sirius 111, the “Triumph Channel,” which is also home to Megyn Kelly and Glenn Beck’s programs. The show will include guests from both the left and the right and also include Haley taking calls from listeners. Haley’s deal with SiriusXM is a short one — the new show will only run through the presidential inauguration on January 20, 2025.