Nikki Haley Accuses Trump Campaign of Leaving Birdcage at Her Door Following the 2nd GOP Debate

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley accused Donald Trump’s campaign of sending a birdcage — complete with a note that read, “From: Trump Campaign” — to her hotel room.

Haley tweeted a photo of the birdcage Sunday, and wrote, “After a day of campaigning, this is the message waiting for me outside my hotel room… #PrettyPatheticTryAgain #YouJustMadeMyCaseForMe.”

The birdcage is an apparent reference to a pair of posts shared on Truth Social in which Trump referred to his former ambassador to the United Nations as a “birdbrain.”

After a day of campaigning, this is the message waiting for me outside my hotel room…#PrettyPatheticTryAgain#YouJustMadeMyCaseForMe pic.twitter.com/htbSumo58r — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 1, 2023

A number of conservative commentators accused Haley of falsely accusing Trump and his team. Matt Walsh replied, “I certainly hope you guys are ready to produce the security camera footage.”

I certainly hope you guys are ready to produce the security camera footage https://t.co/9ddLSx1SjJ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 1, 2023

Walsh also accused Haley of pulling the “lamest bulls–t Smollett stunt any political campaign has concocted in quite some time” in reference to actor Jussie Smollet, who staged a hate crime in 2021.

This looks like the lamest bullshit Smollett stunt any political campaign has concocted in quite some time. Haley better be ready to prove that’s not the case. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 1, 2023

Journalist Marc Caputo backed up Haley’s claim and insisted that the Trump campaign contacted The Messenger at 1:30 a.m. this morning and sent a second photo of the cage outside Haley’s door.

He tweeted, “At 1:30 am, the Trump camp texted me the birdcage-and-feed photo in front of Haley’s Des Moines hotel door After I woke up, we posted a story about it @TheMessenger. Now some people are suggesting we fell for a hoax lol Check some of the replies THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE!”

At 1:30 am, the Trump camp texted me the birdcage-and-feed photo in front of Haley’s Des Moines hotel door



After I woke up, we posted a story about it @TheMessenger



Now some people are suggesting we fell for a hoax lol



Check some of the replies



THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE! https://t.co/oyTZDUQZrR pic.twitter.com/3iwopd1F53 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 1, 2023

Trump first called Haley a “birdbrain” on Thursday following the second GOP debate. The former president took it upon himself to issue a debate “report card” and wrote in part, “Watched Debate = REPORT CARD: Doug Burgum did a very good job, solid & smart! Sloppy Chris Christie was a DISASTER, A TRUMP DERANGED LUNATIC! Nikki “Birdbrain” Haley was exposed for her caustic DISLOYALTY & LIES about the Republican Party, and me.Doesn’t have what it takes, NEVER DID!”

He repeated the insult Friday, when he returned to Truth Social and insisted, “MAGA, or I, will never go for Birdbrain Nikki Haley. No loyalty, plenty of lies! ‘I will never run against our great President,’ she said,’he has done an outstanding job.’”

“To which I responded,’How nice of you to say, Nikki,’ knowing full well that her words mean nothing. She even came to Mar-a-Lago with her family, ‘bearing gifts.’ Anyway, Birdbrain doesn’t have the TALENT or TEMPERAMENT to do the job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he concluded.

Trump hasn’t responded to Haley’s accusation.