Samara Weaving is the latest “perfect stranger” to join Hulu’s limited series adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

Weaving will play Jessica. She joins a cast that includes Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans and Melvin Gregg.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” is set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation to nine stressed city dwellers. Kidman will star as the resort’s director Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. Both Kidman and McCarthy will executive produce.

The show is expected to premiere on Hulu in 2021.

David E. Kelley will co-write and serve as co-showrunner on the series alongside “Edge of Tomorrow” screenwriter John Henry Butterworth. Kidman and Per Saari of Kidman’s Blossom Films banner and Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver of Made Up Stories will also executive produce, along with Moriarty.

The project marks the third collaboration between Kidman, Kelley and Papandrea, who recently worked together on “Big Little Lies” and also have “The Undoing” series in the works at HBO.

Weaving most recently was in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series “Hollywood” and will co-star in “Bill and Ted Face the Music” as well as the upcoming “Snake Eyes” movie for Paramount.