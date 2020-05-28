Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins Sets Live ‘Fortnite’ Competition Series on Mixer

Ninja’s new Mixer show “Ninja Battles Featuring Fortnite” launches May 28

| May 28, 2020 @ 7:29 AM
tyler ninja blevins leaves twitch for mixer

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. Photo: Getty Images

Video game streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins will host a live “Fortnite” tournament series on Mixer called “Ninja Battles Featuring Fortnite” with weekly episodes beginning May 28.

The limited series will run for six episodes and is produced in collaboration with Ninja’s managers, influencer management firm Loaded. Each live episode of “Ninja Battles” will feature 60 of the world’s leading players of Epic Games’ battle royale title “Fortnite” facing off against Ninja for a chance to win a portion of a $400,000 prize pool. Competitive “Fortnite” announcers will provide live commentary for each episode, and each streamer will be broadcasting alone from their respective houses.

“I joined Mixer to push boundaries, create different types of streaming content and interact with fans in new ways,” Ninja said in a statement Wednesday. “‘Ninja Battles’ brings a new kind of gameplay to the community (and) I am excited to share this competitive experience with my fans, as well as have my fellow gamers and friends participate.”

Also Read: Riot Games' First Shooter Title 'Valorant' Will Launch June 2

“Fortnite” streamers including Nick Eh 30, Ewok, NateHill and Reverse2K have signed on to compete in the tournament, and more combatants will be announced as the series continues, Loaded said. Episodes of “Ninja Battles” will air live on Ninja’s Mixer channel at 3 P.M. EST. Streamers that are competing in the tournament with Ninja will also broadcast the games from their respective Ninja channels as well.

Ninja signed an exclusive broadcasting deal with Mixer in August 2019, and at the time his move from live-streaming site Twitch was a major blow for the Amazon-owned broadcaster. Ninja’s signing to Mixer kicked off a still-ongoing race by broadcasting sites to sign exclusive talent in a bid to control the largest viewer base in what’s come to be known as the “streaming talent wars.” Ninja remains one of the most popular game streamers on any platform, with over 3.1 million followers on Mixer alone.

11 Board Games You Can Play Online While Stuck at Home (Photos)

  • Board Games to Play Online During Coronavirus Quarantine Creative Commons
  • Monopoly Getty Images
  • Maisel Game of Life Hasbro
  • Settlers of Catan Matěj Baťha
  • Carcassonne Sancho McCann/Creative Commons
  • Dominion Masem/Creative Commons
  • Exploding Kittens - GeraldShields11 GeraldShields11/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pandemic - Jordi Sanchez Jordi Sanchez/Creative Commons
  • 7 Wonders - Marcin Wichary Marcin Wichary/Creative Commons
  • Splendor - David Goehring David Goehring/Creative Commons
  • Terraforming Mars - BiblioteKarin BiblioteKarin/Creative Commons
  • Ticket to Ride - JIP JIP/Wikimedia Commons
  • Game Night Board Games Creative Commons
1 of 13

If you’re itching for strategy and human contact while on quarantine, try these online board games

Tired of the constant binge-watching and desperate to make at least some kind of human connection while stuck under quarantine due to the coronavirus? Fortunately, many of your favorite strategy tabletop games are available online, so you can play with friends while still practicing proper social distancing. Here are some favorites you can play online to help pass the time.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE