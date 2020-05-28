Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins Sets Live ‘Fortnite’ Competition Series on Mixer

Video game streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins will host a live “Fortnite” tournament series on Mixer called “Ninja Battles Featuring Fortnite” with weekly episodes beginning May 28.

The limited series will run for six episodes and is produced in collaboration with Ninja’s managers, influencer management firm Loaded. Each live episode of “Ninja Battles” will feature 60 of the world’s leading players of Epic Games’ battle royale title “Fortnite” facing off against Ninja for a chance to win a portion of a $400,000 prize pool. Competitive “Fortnite” announcers will provide live commentary for each episode, and each streamer will be broadcasting alone from their respective houses.

“I joined Mixer to push boundaries, create different types of streaming content and interact with fans in new ways,” Ninja said in a statement Wednesday. “‘Ninja Battles’ brings a new kind of gameplay to the community (and) I am excited to share this competitive experience with my fans, as well as have my fellow gamers and friends participate.”

Also Read: Riot Games' First Shooter Title 'Valorant' Will Launch June 2

“Fortnite” streamers including Nick Eh 30, Ewok, NateHill and Reverse2K have signed on to compete in the tournament, and more combatants will be announced as the series continues, Loaded said. Episodes of “Ninja Battles” will air live on Ninja’s Mixer channel at 3 P.M. EST. Streamers that are competing in the tournament with Ninja will also broadcast the games from their respective Ninja channels as well.

Ninja signed an exclusive broadcasting deal with Mixer in August 2019, and at the time his move from live-streaming site Twitch was a major blow for the Amazon-owned broadcaster. Ninja’s signing to Mixer kicked off a still-ongoing race by broadcasting sites to sign exclusive talent in a bid to control the largest viewer base in what’s come to be known as the “streaming talent wars.” Ninja remains one of the most popular game streamers on any platform, with over 3.1 million followers on Mixer alone.