Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser to Retire at End of Year

Nintendo of America announced Thursday that President and Chief Operating Officer Doug Bowser will retire on Dec. 31, 2025, after more than a decade in leadership roles at the company. He will be succeeded by Devon Pritchard, a 19-year veteran of the video game industry and longtime member of Nintendo of America’s leadership team.

In other company shakeups, Satoru Shibata will assume the role of chief executive officer while continuing as managing executive officer and corporate director at Nintendo Co., Ltd. Pritchard will also join the Nintendo of America Board of Directors and serve as an executive officer at the parent company.

Bowser’s tenure at Nintendo was marked by major milestones, including the launch and success of the Nintendo Switch, which reshaped how consumers play video games. Earlier this year, he led the rollout of the Nintendo Switch 2 in the Americas, helping establish the system as the fastest-selling video game console in history during its launch period. Bowser also helped oversee the expansion into new entertainment ventures like theme parks and films.

“One of my earliest video game experiences was playing the arcade version of Donkey Kong,” Bowser said in a statement. “Since that time, all things Nintendo have continued to be a passion for both me and my family. Leading Nintendo of America has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am proud of what our team has accomplished in both business results and the experiences we’ve created for consumers.”

“Now, it’s time for the next generation of leadership and Devon’s track record speaks for itself,” Bowser continued. “She is an exceptional leader, and her promotion is a testament to her strong performance and strategic contributions to the company’s growth. I have full confidence that she will guide the company to even greater heights.”

Pritchard has held many executive positions over her nearly two decades in the industry including roles in marketing, business affairs and publisher relations. She currently serves as NOA’s EVP of revenue, marketing and consumer experience.

“I am humbled and excited to take on this new role,” Pritchard said in a statement. “Doug has been a fantastic mentor, and I look forward to building on the incredible foundation he has helped establish. With characters and worlds that offer something for everyone, my focus will be continuing to build on Nintendo’s legacy of surprising and delighting our longtime fans, while at the same time welcoming new players into the Nintendo family.”

Shuntaro Furukawa, president of NCL, thanked Bowser for his contributions. “During his tenure, Doug made numerous contributions to bring smiles to the faces of people connected to Nintendo,” he said. “I would like to express my gratitude for his strong efforts. Devon, who will become the next president, has also made many contributions to Nintendo over the years. I am confident that, like Doug, Devon will continue to support Nintendo’s important mission of creating smiles.”

