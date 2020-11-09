Nne Ebong Joins Netflix’s Original Deals Group Under Brian Wright

Nne Ebong is joining the original deals group at Netflix led by Brian Wright.

Wright’s Original Deals team, where Ebong will serve as a vice president, was formed in the restructuring under global TV head Bela Bajaria. It is responsible for working with and managing Netflix’s high-profile producer deals with Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, the Duffer Brothers and others.

Ebong comes to Netflix from CAA-backed wiip where she was creative lead. She also previously was the senior vice president of drama development at ABC.

Ebong marks the first major hire since Bajaria was put in charge of the streaming service’s global TV operation.

Deadline first reported the news of Ebong joining Netflix.

