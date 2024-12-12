‘No Good Deed’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Netflix’s Mystery Series?

Liz Feldman is back with a new series called “No Good Deed,” and just as she did in her Netflix series “Dead to Me,” she’s set up a pretty good mystery.

Now streaming on Netflix, the show centers on Paul and Lydia, who are trying to sell their very popular and desired home. For them, it’s become haunted (possibly literally, depending on what you believe) after their son was killed there three years earlier.

His death is labeled a casualty of a home invasion, but nothing is quite what it seems on this one. And there are plenty of potential suspects in and around the neighborhood.

Here are the faces you’ll need to know.