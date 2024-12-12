‘No Good Deed’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Netflix’s Mystery Series?

Liz Feldman is back with a new series called “No Good Deed,” and just as she did in her Netflix series “Dead to Me,” she’s set up a pretty good mystery.
Now streaming on Netflix, the show centers on Paul and Lydia, who are trying to sell their very popular and desired home. For them, it’s become haunted (possibly literally, depending on what you believe) after their son was killed there three years earlier.
His death is labeled a casualty of a home invasion, but nothing is quite what it seems on this one. And there are plenty of potential suspects in and around the neighborhood.
Here are the faces you’ll need to know.
Lydia Morgan (Lisa Kudrow)
Lydia Morgan is a renowned pianist, but after her son is killed, she can’t keep her hands from shaking and temporarily loses her ability to play. She’s brought to life by “Friends” and “Time Bandits” star Lisa Kudrow.
Paul Morgan (Ray Romano)
Paul is Lydia’s husband, and desperately wants to sell the house and move on. He’s played by “Ice Age” and “Everybody Loves Raymond” star Ray Romano.
Mikey Morgan (Denis Leary)
Mikey is Paul’s convict brother, and a drug addict. He helps the Morgans cover up the true circumstances of the death of their son. He’s played by Denis Leary, who ironically also lent a voice alongside Romano in the “Ice Age” franchise. The actor is best known though for creating “Rescue Me” and starring in multiple major films, including “The Thomas Crown Affair.”
Margo Starling (Linda Cardellini)
Margo is JD’s wife and, put simply, a gold digger. She’s only married to him for his money, and sticking around just long enough to get what’s promised to her in their prenup. She’s played by Linda Cardellini, who previously starred in “No Good Deed” creator Liz Feldman’s last series, “Dead to Me.” Cardellini also appears in the MCU as Laura Barton (Hawkeye’s wife), and in the live action “Scooby-Doo” films as Velma.
JD Campbell (Luke Wilson)
JD is a washed up actor, who is currently hurting pretty bad for money. He’s played by Luke Wilson, best known for starring in films like “Old School,” “Legally Blonde,” “The Royal Tenenbaums” and more.
Carla Owens (Teyonah Parris)
Carla Owens is an expectant mom who places a bid on Paul and Lydia’s home. She’s also a secret billionaire, but she’s estranged from her father, who is really responsible for that money. She’s played by “The Marvels” and “They Cloned Tyrone” star Teyonah Parris.
Dennis Sampson (O-T Fagbenle)
Dennis is a best-selling author, and Carla’s husband. He’s also a pretty big mama’s boy. He’s played by O-T Fagbenle, who you probably most recently saw in “Presumed Innocent” and “Loot” on Apple TV+. He also stars in “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Black Widow.”
Leslie Fisher (Abbi Jacobson)
Leslie is one half of a lesbian couple who want to buy Lydia and Paul’s home, and also happens to work for the DA. She’s played by “A League of Their Own” and “Broad City” star Abbi Jacobson.
Sarah Weber (Poppy Liu)
Sarah is Leslie’s wife, and also a labor and delivery doctor. She’s played by Poppy Liu, who’s starred in “Hacks,” “The Afterparty,” “Space Cadet” and more
Greg Boycelane (Matt Rogers)
Greg is Lydia and Paul’s realtor, who’s desperate to get his inflated commission for selling their house. He’s played by Matt Rogers, who cohosts the “Las Culturistas” podcast with “SNL” star Bowen Yang. Rogers also starred in “I Love That For You” alongside Vanessa Bayer.
Emily Morgan (Chloe East)
Emily is Lydia and Paul’s daughter, and of course, Jacob’s sister. After her brother’s death, she pulls away from her mom quite a bit. She’s played by Chloe East, who appeared in “Heretic” and “The Fabelmans.”
Denise Sampson (Anna Maria Horsford)
Denise is Dennis’ overbearing mother, who plans to move in with her son and new daughter-in-law if she can. She’s played by Anna Maria Horsford, best known for her roles in “Minority Report” and the TV series “Amen.”
Nate Morgan (Kevin Alves)
Nate is Mikey’s son, and Paul’s nephew, who also happens to be a police officer. He’s played by Kevin Alves, who you might recognize as teenage Travis in “Yellowjackets.” He also starred in series including “Shadowhunters,” “Locke & Key” and “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”