Jamie Lee Curtis, Mark Ruffalo, John Cusack, Ice T and More March and Show Support for ‘No Kings’ Protests

A series of nationwide protests against the Trump administration kicked off Saturday morning, beginning in New York (after a smattering that took place in Europe in the day’s early hours) and concluding in Los Angeles. The protests drew the participation and support of several celebrities, including Mark Ruffalo and John Cusack.

Ruffalo first mentioned the protests Thursday, when he shared a video promoting NoKings.org. “WE the People – WE have the power and together WE will win! Check out this inspiring video and share it with your family, friends and neighbors to join one of the over 2,500 No Kings protests across our country this Saturday, October 18th,” Ruffao wrote on Instagram.

“Courage is contagious! Each of us have an important role to play in this historic moment by exercising our First Amendment rights of freedom of speech and peaceful protest.”

The day of protests also sparked a lot of engagement from various celebrities, including Spike Lee and Jamie Lee Curtis — as well as from Mark Hamill, who took to BlueSky to voice his thoughts:

NO KINGS EXCEPT STEPHENAlso NO:CONVICTED FELONADJUDICATED RAPISTCONGENITAL LIARCON MANPUTIN PUPPETPEDOPHILEBEST FRIEND OF EPSTEINLIFELONG RACISTMALIGNANT NARCISSISTSHORT-FINGERED VULGARIANSICK SOCIOPATHFRAGILE WHINEY MAN-BABYFAILED BUSINESSMANORANGE ATROCITYPARDON POWERA*HOLE👑 👎 👑 — Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) 2025-10-18T09:00:06.748Z

“NO KINGS EXCEPT STEPHEN Also NO: CONVICTED FELON ADJUDICATED RAPIST CONGENITAL LIAR CON MAN PUTIN PUPPET PEDOPHILE BEST FRIEND OF EPSTEIN LIFELONG RACIST MALIGNANT NARCISSIST SHORT-FINGERED VULGARIAN SICK SOCIOPATH FRAGILE WHINEY MAN-BABY FAILED BUSINESSMAN ORANGE ATROCITY PARDON POWER A*HOLE,” Hamill wrote, presumably in the style of many of Trump’s own all caps messages.

Lee shared a photo of a protest sign that reads, “Time to go!” alongside a portrait of Trump — taken in front of his own billboard — from the New York City protests and captioned it, “GET UP STAND UP. YA-DIG❓SH😇-NUFF.”

Curtis shared a series of photos of protestors and their signs on Instagram and wrote, “SIGNS ‘O THE TIMES! Democracy in ACTION! #nokings @peoplefor_.”

No kings – Chicago pic.twitter.com/McVmz7qrCu — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 18, 2025

Actor John Cusack, who often shares his political views via social media, shared a series of videos and photos from the Chicago protest and noted, “No kings – Chicago” on X.

The protests also drew the support of Ben Stiller (an avid basketball fan) who shared a photo of a child holding a sign that reads, “No Kings except for Jalen Brunson” — a reference to the star Knicks player. He wrote, “Love this #NoKingsOct18.”

No Fn KINGS — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 18, 2025

Rapper and actor Ice T offered his characteristically blunt take on the day: “No Fn KINGS,” he shared on X.