15 Stars’ #NoMakeUp Selfies: From Adele to Ariana Grande (Photos)

In honor of #NationalSelfieDay, see celebs’ makeup-free, museum-quality portraits

| June 20, 2021 @ 8:30 PM
As celebrities step out post-pandemic, many are joining Alicia Keys in hopping on the #NoMakeup bandwagon. TheWrap takes a look at Keys and other stars who chose to embrace their natural beauty.

Instagram

Adele

The "Hello" singer felt "Thirty Free" on her 31st birthday with this stunning snap.

Twitter

Alicia Keys

The trendsetter found strength in the "divine feminine" as she went au naturel.

Instagram

Simone Biles

Olympian Simone Biles celebrated her natural beauty, captioning her #NoMakeup post, "summer attire."

Instagram

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek embraced her natural look by highlighting her gray hairs, posting this gorgeous selfie with the message, “The white hair of wisdom."

Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion

Hot Girl Meg brought us some "Good News" with this bare-faced selfie.

Instagram

Jennifer Lopez

The singer and "Hustlers" star wowed Instagram with her #morningface.

Instagram

Demi Lovato

The "Heart Attack" singer embraced their flawless beauty in this post.

Instagram

Kesha 

The "Tik Tok" singer embraced her freckles in this 2019 post and call to "love myself…just as I am, all f---ed up and imperfect and whatever else."

Instagram

Helen Mirren

The legendary leading lady posted her #NoMakeup look for a good cause by linking to a donation site for England’s Intensive Care Society.

Instagram

Tyra Banks

"This special filter is called Crazy," the model-actress-host captioned this 2017 selfie.

Instagram

Sarah Hyland 

The former "Modern Family" star captioned this 2018 Instagram post: “Monday Mantra: Be patient. Be kind. Be free. Don’t stress. Don’t overthink. Don’t worry. Just be. #nomakeupmonday #theresnofilterforlife.”

Instagram

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz

The two stars offered good advice for anyone hoping to emulate their no makeup skin look: "#SUNSCREENALWAYS"

Instagram

Ariana Grande 

In a series of Instagram Stories in 2020, the singer embraced her freckles and “sleepy nakey eyes.” 

Instagram

Katy Perry

In 2020, the singer took to Instagram to share her pre-pandemic glam look vs. her stripped down "mid-quarantine" appearance