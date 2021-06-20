15 Stars’ #NoMakeUp Selfies: From Adele to Ariana Grande (Photos)

Olympian Simone Biles celebrated her natural beauty, captioning her #NoMakeup post, "summer attire."
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek embraced her natural look by highlighting her gray hairs, posting this gorgeous selfie with the message, “The white hair of wisdom."
Megan Thee Stallion
Hot Girl Meg brought us some "Good News" with this bare-faced selfie.
Jennifer Lopez
The singer and "Hustlers" star wowed Instagram with her #morningface.
Demi Lovato
The "Heart Attack" singer embraced their flawless beauty in this post.
Kesha
The "Tik Tok" singer embraced her freckles in this 2019 post and call to "love myself…just as I am, all f---ed up and imperfect and whatever else."
Helen Mirren
The legendary leading lady posted her #NoMakeup look for a good cause by linking to a donation site for England’s Intensive Care Society.
Tyra Banks
"This special filter is called Crazy," the model-actress-host captioned this 2017 selfie.
Sarah Hyland
The former "Modern Family" star captioned this 2018 Instagram post: “Monday Mantra: Be patient. Be kind. Be free. Don’t stress. Don’t overthink. Don’t worry. Just be. #nomakeupmonday #theresnofilterforlife.”
Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz
The two stars offered good advice for anyone hoping to emulate their no makeup skin look: "#SUNSCREENALWAYS"
Ariana Grande
In a series of Instagram Stories in 2020, the singer embraced her freckles and “sleepy nakey eyes.”
Katy Perry
In 2020, the singer took to Instagram to share her pre-pandemic glam look vs. her stripped down "mid-quarantine" appearance