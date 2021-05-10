The Internet can be exceedingly convincing sometimes, and on Monday, it got some people pretty good with an image that seemed to show Snapple calling out Donald Trump. In reality, they did not.

On Sunday, a Twitter user named Alex Cole posted a photo of what was apparently his Snapple lid, showing off the brands signature “Snapple Facts.” Only this time, the fact was more political than normal, seemingly making a direct swipe at the former president.

“Even Snapple is tired of the bulls—” Cole tweeted.

Even Snapple is tired of the bullshit. pic.twitter.com/xlG0xqkgyG — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 9, 2021

The photo quickly made the rounds, with people praising the move, writing things like “Bravo” and “Well done.” One person even noted that the words were definitive proof for anyone who still doubted the election results. “They’re called ‘Snapple Facts’ NOT ‘Snapple Feelings,'” she wrote.

And yes, that person is correct. There is no evidence that the election results were doctored or tampered with in any meaningful way.

They’re called “Snapple Facts” NOT “Snapple Feelings.” pic.twitter.com/6Xw7UqGk6r — Diane N Sevenay (@DianeSevenay) May 9, 2021

Even Devon Sawa, everyone’s childhood crush who played the human version of Casper in “Casper,” posted the photo, though he did not offer his own commentary on it.

That said, for all the praise and even some backlash that Snapple is now receiving on Twitter, there’s actually nothing to it. TheWrap has confirmed that the image is indeed fake, and Snapple had no further comment.

You can check out some of the joyous reactions from people who hoped it was, below.

I’ve never been a Snapple fan… until now!



By golly, I will try them all until I find the one that’s for me.



This is my kind of marketing. 👏🙇‍♀️ https://t.co/fuHk7fYCWj — peace is the only way (@peacelovingnj) May 10, 2021

Well played Snapple, well played. @Snapple can you also please bring back pink lemonade? pic.twitter.com/cwoRbPOTyx — Amy Hyslop-Stover (@dancingnancy43) May 10, 2021

Bravo, Snapple! We need more companies to do the right thing and speak out. pic.twitter.com/CF9irU0GI9 — smylingjay (@smylingjay) May 10, 2021

That's shockingly honest! @Snapple you have my business!! — Linda McCarrel (@LindaMccarrel) May 9, 2021