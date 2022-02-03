No, ‘The Masked Singer’ Talent Booker Didn’t Resign

“The Masked Singer” is often a hot topic on social media and among its loyal fan base — when on the air. Nine weeks out from its season debut, the hit Fox competition series is proving it can resonate off the air, too.

On Thursday, actor James Urbaniak clarified his attempt at using the show as a joke on Twitter. Apparently, there was no shortage of users who took seriously his sarcastic claim that he had resigned as “The Masked Singer” talent booker, after it was reported the show had taped an episode featuring Rudy Giuliani.

“This joke tweet went a bit viral,” Urbaniak wrote, less than 10 hours after his initial tweet Wednesday night. “For the record, I have nothing to do with The Masked Singer and am just as appalled as you are!”

This joke tweet went a bit viral. For the record, I have nothing to do with The Masked Singer and am just as appalled as you are! Follow me for tweets about old timey actors. — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) February 3, 2022

Urbaniak boasts a deep list of TV guest star credits dating to an episode of “Sex and the City” in 1999 and highlighted most recently by an appearance on “The Morning Show” last year. On Thursday morning, his “The Masked Singer” tweet to his more than 108,000 followers had garnered nearly 30,000 likes.

His joke surfaced Wednesday after it was reported by multiple outlets that “The Masked Singer” judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke had walked off the set when Giuliani was unmasked as one of Season 7’s first eliminated contestants.

During last week’s taping of the first episode of Season 7, which premieres March 9, the former New York City mayor-turned-Donald Trump lawyer was revealed as one of the contestants. According to Deadline, which first reported the story, Jeong and Thicke immediately walked off in protest of Giuliani’s inclusion in the show. They would eventually return to the set.

Tim Baysinger contributed to this report.